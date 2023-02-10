ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 6 through 10.

Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and has reopened as Cafe Calabria II.

The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.

A new pizza place will soon be opening at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam. In the same plaza as Poppy’s Ice Cream will be Poppy’s Pizzeria.

Max410 at The Waters Edge reopened on Thursday, February 9 at 2 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville. The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner service.

Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she’s reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.

Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.

Isla Davis, a fifth grader at Gordon Creek Elementary School in Ballston Spa, started Isla’s Divine Desserts at the end of September 2022. She sells her baked goods in the front of her property at 301 Hop City Road.

Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.

Bailey’s Bakery has reopened in a new location in North Adams. The bakery is now at 55 Main Street. The empty space left by Bailey’s at the Berkshire Emporium & Antiques is now becoming Noradamus Wilson’s Emporium Snack Bar.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner on Tuesday, February 14. If you’re still looking for something sweet for that someone special, here are some chocolate and candy shops around the Capital Region with Valentine’s Day offerings.

