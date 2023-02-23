ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 20 through 24.

Featuring favorite meals from past presidents, a voting machine from 1939, and other memorabilia, the War Tavern pays tribute to different leaders with ties to the Empire State with over 200 years of history on its walls.

Lent, largely observed by Christians, starts on Ash Wednesday and ends just before Easter. Observers are usually not supposed to eat meat on Fridays during Lent. However, fish is OK. Here’s where you can get a fish fry and other seafood in the Capital Region.

In January, Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls closed its doors after almost five years. On Monday, owner Tania Sharlow announced in a Facebook post that the eatery is being resurrected– this time in Albany and under a new name.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Hudson, according to Yelp.

The motto at Rooted + Rind in Delmar is every day is Earth Day. Owner Nicole Rice opened the plant-focused café more than a year ago to bridge the gap between veggie and meat eaters.

Husband and wife duo Louise Dickinson and Jeffrey Klein opened the Hungry Chicken Country Store in May 2017. Dickinson prides the store on being full of one-of-a-kind locally made crafts and food items.

On Tuesday, loyal customers came to Massie’s Restaurant to get their share of lasagna, soup and other fare. They didn’t come inside to dine, though – instead, they visited around back to receive their home-cooked classics in plastic containers. As of this week, Massie’s is on hold for the next few months.

Amigos Diner, a new Mexican-American restaurant, opened in Gansevoort on February 16. Although it just opened, the diner will soon be changing its name.

For more than a decade, Tara Kitchen has been serving up Moroccan cuisine in the Capital Region. With five locations, including a new restaurant in TriBeCa, the Schenectady flagship on Liberty Street is the one that started it all.

Bill Pompa, the owner of Mr. Subb, has been in the sub business for more than 50 years. The company has undergone a lot of changes over the years and it’s not as big as it used to be, he said, but they’re still here.

Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In, a Capital Region staple, is getting ready to open for the 2023 season. The eatery’s opening date has been set for March 30 at 11 a.m.