ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 13 through 17.

The winners of the 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest have been announced. The February 11 event brought between 35,000 to 40,000 people to Saratoga Springs.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Hudson Valley, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Kingston, according to Yelp.

Fidens Brewing Company is set to open a taproom at 897 Broadway in Albany, next to Wolff’s Biergarten. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 13.

From February 20 to the 26, stop by Schenectady to enjoy multi-course meals at participating restaurants. Hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and the Capital Region Chamber, Schenectady Restaurant Week features $20 for a minimum two-course lunch menu and $30 for a minimum three-course dinner menu.

Le Quai Bistrot Français has opened at 49 Broad Street in Waterford. The restaurant serves traditional French bistro fare.

A group of craft breweries across rural Washington County is banding together to promote their craft, and serve some drinks this President’s Day Weekend. Six breweries are coming together for the region’s first-ever Cherry Cider & Beer Crawl.

Aroma Joe’s, a coffee shop chain with locations mainly in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, is expanding into New York. The company is set to open its first New York shop at 660 Hoosick Road in Brunswick.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is currently under construction at the former Macaroni Grill location at 1 Metro Park Road, right off of Wolf Road in Colonie. According to a press person for the company, the restaurant is expected to open in the late summer.

With the warm weather approaching, hit summer spots are gearing up for their most popular season. Local ice cream lovers are sure to be excited when they hear Martha’s will be open sooner than they think.

Ethnic flavors get center stage – or center table – at an event returning to Slate Valley Museum this Spring. The museum brings back its Ethnic Bread and Soup Night on Friday, March 3.

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Nani’s Iced Tea’s bottling facility at 99 Pine Street on Thursday. Named after her grandmother, Maria Lomonaco Rosano (“Nani”), owner Maria Gallo bottles her hand-crafted iced tea in the new space.

