ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, February 27 through March 3.

The Tavern at Diamond Mills at 25 South Partition Street in Saugerties has closed not just for renovations, but to rebrand. The restaurant will now be called BLACKBARN Hudson Valley.

Nat’s Mountain House is getting ready to open at 6589 Route 23A in Tannersville. Owner Natalie Freihon said the eatery is hoping to open in June.

Teta Marie’s Lebanese Restaurant is moving from Ontario Street in Cohoes. According to Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli, Teta Marie’s is moving into the old Papa’s building at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in Watervliet.

As March begins, several ice cream stands around the Capital Region are getting ready to open for the season, and some already have. Here’s where you can currently get your favorite ice cream, and where you’ll soon be able to.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Catskill, according to Yelp.

Another year means another round of great flavors at local restaurants across the Glens Falls area. Glens Falls Restaurant Week returns this March, giving the region a new chance to see what’s special at every table and kitchen in town.

BIGG Daddy’s Philly Steak House is set to make its comeback in Berkshire County. The new restaurant will be opening inside MASSMoCA in North Adams.

Cuba Havana, a restaurant specializing in Cuban, Spanish and American cuisine, will soon be reopening in Amsterdam but in a different location. The restaurant will now be at 28 Jay Street.

Allegro Ristorante at 520 Main Street in Bennington is closing its doors after 16 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 1.

La Bella, an Italian restaurant in Valatie, is set to relocate into a bigger space. However, the restaurant will be staying in Valatie and is not moving until 2025.

East of Warrensburg, the town of Thurman cooks up something good every year in the Adirondacks. When it’s time to tap the trees, it’s also time to invite the community for a treat – or five – or more.

Filli’s Deli and Bakery has been working on opening its third store in Columbia County. As previously announced, the new location is at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.

