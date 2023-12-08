ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, December 4 through December 8.

New Way Lunch is set to close its Queensbury location at 731 Upper Glen Street. Alexandria Gazetos Mineo, daughter of owner Peter Gazetos and manager of the Queensbury shop, said it’ll be closing on December 30.

Sky Port Diner, located at 35 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville, is permanently closing its doors. The news was confirmed by an employee at the diner.

Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa was closed for a couple days after the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance seized the business due to nonpayment of taxes. The diner reopened on Thursday after the debt was paid.

Off The Hook Fish Fry, located at 1599 Union Street in Schenectady, has permanently closed. The owners made the announcement on the Off The Hook Facebook page on November 8.

A new Japanese restaurant is opening in downtown Troy. Hibachi Station is having its grand opening on December 6 at 501 Broadway.

Common Roots Brewing Company is working to open its new location at the former C.H. Evans Brewing Albany Pump Station at 19 Quackenbush Square. Common Roots co-founder Christian Weber said they are looking for staff and will hopefully be opening in January.

Herbie’s Burgers is set to open its sixth location in the former McDonald’s space in Empire State Plaza. Owner Nicholas Warchol confirmed the news to NEWS10.

With the holidays quickly approaching, you may be preparing to cook for the family or dreading the hassle of preparing a big meal. Luckily, you have a few options whether you’re thinking of going with the traditional ham or Italian dishes.

Sweet Elevation Bakery is opening up a physical storefront in Latham. Owner Jennifer Gates said the bakery is set to officially open its doors at 356 Troy Schenectady Road on Monday, December 11.

The Hudson Sandwich Shop officially opened for business on December 4. As of now, the shop is only open for pickup and delivery while the storefront undergoes renovations, said the owners.

The Cuckoo’s Nest, which opened on Western Avenue in Albany in 2017, is up for sale and will close after the sale, according to owner Kaytrin Ziemann. She and her husband Devin are turning their focus to their Schenectady restaurants.

Giovanni Fresco has been serving up its fresh homemade pasta around the Capital Region at farmers’ markets over the past few years. Now, husband and wife duo Giovanni and Francesca Casanica are ready to open their takeout location in Glens Falls.

