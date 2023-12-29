ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, December 11 through December 29.

Day Line Oyster Bar + Kitchen, the newest restaurant from restaurateur Dominick Purnomo, opened in Coxsackie. The restaurant officially opened on Friday, December 15.

Albany Ale & Oyster is moving from 281 New Scotland Avenue right down the street to 289 New Scotland Avenue, which is the former Restaurant Navona space. Owner Mia Hinners said renovations on the new space will start immediately.

Gong cha, an international drink franchise specializing in bubble tea, has officially opened in Crossgates Mall. The shop is located on the lower level around the corner from APEX Entertainment.

The site plans for a new Chipotle location have been approved by the Saratoga Springs Planning Board. The restaurant is planned for the site of 12 Ballston Avenue, next to Saratoga Strike Zone.

Owner Stacie Blair started The Sugar Fairy Bakes in 2019 and opened up a brick-and-mortar location in Mechanicville in 2021 selling cookies, cupcakes, “fairy tarts,” muffins, breakfast sandwiches and more. The Malta location opened in April, only eight months ago.

Uncommon Grounds, a shop specializing in coffee, bagels, lunches and desserts, is opening up its fifth location in Delmar. Debbie Murray, the general manager of Delaware Plaza, confirmed the news to NEWS10.

Beignet Bellies opened in August in the former New Scotland Fried Chicken & Deli space inside the Mobil Station at 247 New Scotland Avenue in Albany. In October, the cafe temporarily closed to relocate.

The restaurant industry is ever-changing. In the Capital Region, 2023 marked the end of some restaurants after decades in business. For others, their time open was short-lived, as they opened and closed in the same year.

Adirondack Pub & Brewery, located at 33 Canada Street in Lake George, has been awarded a grant up to $50,000. The grant is through the Empire State Development (ESD) Craft Beverage Micro Grant Program.

Sina Clark opened up Violet’s Bakery at 81 Partition Street in Saugerties in March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, the bakery is closed at that location.

From chicken to burgers to pizza to sushi, several eateries in the Capital Region as planning to open in the upcoming year. Here are the restaurant openings to look out for in 2024.

Durrant’s at Van Schaick is closing inside the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. Owners Courtney and Tommy Durrant made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 1.

Farm Road Brewing owner Seth Barrows passed away unexpectedly on December 8, according to his obituary. He was 51 years old.

Napoli Pizza & Cucina, located at 10 Main Street in Chatham, has permanently closed its doors. Owner Abad Morales confirmed the closure to NEWS10.

Baker Nora Allen opened Mel The Bakery on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 2020. Now, she’s moved her bakery upstate to 324 Warren Street in Hudson.

Belt Line 3, located at 340 Hamilton Street in Albany, is closing its doors. The announcement was made in a Facebook post on December 27.

In 2018, Brunilda Ketcham opened Mi Casa in downtown Troy. Originally from the Dominican Republic, she started serving Spanish food at 72 Congress Street.

The City of Amsterdam has issued a request for proposals for food and beverage service at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course Pavilion. The vendor would have an anticipated opening date of April 1.

Pizza Lab officially opened at 1112 Madison Avenue in Albany in November. The pizzeria is now offering specials to celebrate its grand opening.

