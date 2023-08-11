ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, August 7 through August 11.

Filli’s Deli and Bakery has opened the Express Store part of its new space in New Lebanon. The Full Service Market is set to be completed by October.

Teta Marie’s Lebanese Restaurant is ready to open at its new home in Watervliet. Owner Brenda Hage announced the restaurant is opening on August 15 at 2 p.m. after its ribbon cutting.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will soon be opening in the former Macaroni Grill space at 1 Metro Park Road, right off of Wolf Road in Colonie. According to a press person for the company, the tentative opening date is set for August 28.

Casey’s Restaurant, also known as Casey’s 518, in Rensselaer has closed its doors. The announcement was made on its Facebook page on July 1.

Slick’s Restaurant & Tavern on South Ferry Street in Schenectady is reopening after being closed for almost a year. The restaurant is set to reopen on Tuesday, September 5 with the same owners.

A.J.W Caribbean Restaurant is officially opening on Wolf Road in Colonie on Friday, August 11. The restaurant is having its grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Colonie Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen, an eatery located at 101 West Main Street in Broadlbin, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

Barstool Sports’ founder and re-established owner Dave Portnoy recently reviewed Sovrana’s Pizza and Deli in Albany. The pizzeria is just one of many the pizza reviewer has stopped by recently in the Capital Region.

Wagon Train BBQ, located at 671 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

Hey Chef Bar & Grill has opened at 1133 Central Avenue in Colonie. It’s in the former TJ’s Cafe building. TJ’s Cafe closed in July 2022 after almost 26 years.

Motor Oil Coffee has closed its location inside b.inspired home at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady. The announcement was made on the Motor Oil Coffee Facebook page on July 29.