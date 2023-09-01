ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, August 28 through September 1.

Twice a year, it’s time to try some unique eats at restaurants around Lake George. This September, Lake George Restaurant Week is back again.

Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen, located at 1505 Route 9 in Halfmoon, is up for sale. As the restaurant approaches its 10th year in Halfmoon, owner Gerry Cunsolo is ready to retire.

Leigh Baker started her small-batch bakery Scotia Sweets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s planning on opening up a storefront to sell her baked goods from.

Last week, O’Toole’s Restaurant and Pub lost a rug – and gained a superhero. In a post by the restaurant on Facebook, a visitor was dubbed “O’Toole’s Man.”

NEWS10 reached out to area ice cream stands to see when they’ll be closing for the 2023 season. Some have already closed or will be closing soon, while others stay open into the fall. Some don’t have exact closing dates yet but have closing time frames.

Moby Rick’s Seafood opened its Mechanicville location in December 2022. An employee at Moby Rick’s in Saratoga Springs recently told NEWS10 that the Mechanicville location is now permanently closed.

Broadalbin Diner reopened on August 30 after they were forced to close down for two months due to extensive water damage that happened at the beginning of July.

The 2023 Catskill Food Festival is set for Saturday, September 9. The festival takes place at Dutchman’s Landing Park from noon to 6 p.m.

A vineyard and winery in Greenfield is getting ready to officially open. Fossil Stone Vineyards & Winery, located at 331 Grange Road, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials on Friday, September 1 at 11 a.m.

The frozen yogurt chain Frozen D Lite is opening up a new location in Crossgates Mall. The shop will be on the lower level near Apex Entertainment.

Saturday, September 2 will be your last day to get Slidin’ Dirty’s famous sliders at the Troy restaurant. The eatery is getting a new name, a new menu, and a new focus on music.

Frankie Bird, located at 6 Franklin Place in Troy, has permanently closed. The restaurant originally opened at the end of January.

If you’re looking to get a Jumpin’ Jack’s burger, ice cream, or anything else on the menu, you better do so fast. The eatery’s last day for the season is on Sunday, September 3.

Glenville is getting a new restaurant. The Taco Shop is coming to the former Stewart’s Shop at 710 Saratoga Road.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.