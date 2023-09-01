ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, August 28 through September 1.
Lake George Restaurant Week dines again in September
Twice a year, it’s time to try some unique eats at restaurants around Lake George. This September, Lake George Restaurant Week is back again.
Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen in Halfmoon up for sale
Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen, located at 1505 Route 9 in Halfmoon, is up for sale. As the restaurant approaches its 10th year in Halfmoon, owner Gerry Cunsolo is ready to retire.
Scotia at-home bakery planning to open storefront
Leigh Baker started her small-batch bakery Scotia Sweets during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s planning on opening up a storefront to sell her baked goods from.
Rug once lost, twice found at O’Toole’s in Queensbury
Last week, O’Toole’s Restaurant and Pub lost a rug – and gained a superhero. In a post by the restaurant on Facebook, a visitor was dubbed “O’Toole’s Man.”
When do the Capital Region’s ice cream stands close for the season?
NEWS10 reached out to area ice cream stands to see when they’ll be closing for the 2023 season. Some have already closed or will be closing soon, while others stay open into the fall. Some don’t have exact closing dates yet but have closing time frames.
Moby Rick’s in Mechanicville permanently closes
Moby Rick’s Seafood opened its Mechanicville location in December 2022. An employee at Moby Rick’s in Saratoga Springs recently told NEWS10 that the Mechanicville location is now permanently closed.
Broadalbin Diner reopens following two-month closure
Broadalbin Diner reopened on August 30 after they were forced to close down for two months due to extensive water damage that happened at the beginning of July.
Participating vendors for the Catskill Food Festival
The 2023 Catskill Food Festival is set for Saturday, September 9. The festival takes place at Dutchman’s Landing Park from noon to 6 p.m.
Vineyard and winery opening in Greenfield
A vineyard and winery in Greenfield is getting ready to officially open. Fossil Stone Vineyards & Winery, located at 331 Grange Road, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local officials on Friday, September 1 at 11 a.m.
Frozen yogurt chain opening location in Crossgates
The frozen yogurt chain Frozen D Lite is opening up a new location in Crossgates Mall. The shop will be on the lower level near Apex Entertainment.
Troy eatery gets new name, new menu, focus on music
Saturday, September 2 will be your last day to get Slidin’ Dirty’s famous sliders at the Troy restaurant. The eatery is getting a new name, a new menu, and a new focus on music.
Frankie Bird in Troy closes, space up for lease
Frankie Bird, located at 6 Franklin Place in Troy, has permanently closed. The restaurant originally opened at the end of January.
Jumpin’ Jack’s in Scotia closing for the 2023 season
If you’re looking to get a Jumpin’ Jack’s burger, ice cream, or anything else on the menu, you better do so fast. The eatery’s last day for the season is on Sunday, September 3.
The Taco Shop opening in Glenville
Glenville is getting a new restaurant. The Taco Shop is coming to the former Stewart’s Shop at 710 Saratoga Road.
