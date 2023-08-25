ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, August 21 through 25.

Café con Mel has set its grand opening date in the Guilderland Public Library. The cafe is slated to open on Wednesday, September 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

Brian Brumley opened Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf at 556 Maple Avenue in Wilton in 2019. Now, he’s expanding the business by adding Rustic Pizza & Eats.

In March, PDT Market opened in the former Price Chopper Limited in Saratoga Springs. The specialty marketplace was founded by Chef Adam Foti, who is also the owner of PDT Catering.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Slingerlands. Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina will be in the former Bellini’s space at 1365 New Scotland Road.

Crossgates Mall is continuing to grow — adding four more stores and restaurants as of late. The newly announced shops are Gong cha, Emperor Garden, Picture This Selfie Studio, and the seasonal Spirit Halloween.

Crisp, a restaurant focusing on healthy food options, has closed its doors in Latham. The announcement was made on the Crisp Facebook page on August 11.

The Broadway Grind, located at 493 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, is under new ownership. Christine Hernandez, who also owns Allo Saratoga, has taken over the shop.

Cannone’s Deli, located at 654 Saratoga Road in Wilton, is under new ownership. After 39 years, outgoing owners John and Theresa Cannone are retiring.

