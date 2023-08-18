ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating, or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news, August 14 through August 18.

Mean Max Brew Works had its soft opening at 251 River Street in Troy on July 21. The brewery is now having four days of grand opening celebrations from August 17 to August 20.

Ted’s Fish Fry at 350 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh closed in October 2022, but it’s now being brought back to life as a fictional fast food chain called Hamudders. The independent film “Flapjax” is shooting there for a few days.

In March 2023, Jeff Baker was in a bad skiing accident. He went through multiple surgeries and is still working to walk again. Baker is the owner of Winslow’s Restaurant at 802 Saratoga Road in Wilton. The restaurant has been closed since his accident, which was almost five months ago.

In June, five Pizza Huts in the Capital Region closed their doors. But what’s happening with the empty buildings with recognizable roofs?

Adirondack ice cream stands are facing off this month in a battle for frosty supremacy. The 2023 Battle of the Cones is raging online, in a series of community-led rounds to determine the best ice cream in the North Country.

Lily’s Cafe, located at 181 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

Finishing Touches, located at 450 East High Street in Malta, will be hosting a First Responders Appreciation Day on the third Wednesday of each month. The first appreciation day is set for August 23.

The Heidelberg Inn, located at 352 Quaker Road in Queensbury, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

Bill Vinci grew up in the restaurant business, being the third generation of the family-owned Italian restaurant Vinci’s in Rome, New York, which closed after 65 years. He’s now the creator, producer, and host of the web show “The Empire Plate.”

Wunderbar Bistro, located at 744 Warren Street in Hudson, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

Stacks Espresso Bar is opening its fourth location in the Pioneer Bank building at 652 Albany Shaker Road. Stacks is going into the former Wired Coffee space, which closed on August 12.

A new doughnut shop with a memorable name officially opened its doors on Wednesday. A ribbon cutting was held for Birchin’ Donuts, located on Lark Street in Albany.

Center Stage Deli has been serving the community at 2678 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam for the past 27 years. The deli will continue to be there but under new ownership and with a new name.

I Love NY Pizza, located at 336 Northern Boulevard in Albany’s Loudon Plaza, has permanently closed. A message on the restaurant’s website said it closed on Friday, August 11.

A Slice of Italy, located at 1316 Ulster Drive in Kingston, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

Herbie’s Burgers will soon be opening its fifth location in the Capital Region. The new Herbie’s is located at 175 Jay Street in Schenectady.

With two locations already in the Capital Region, Golden Grain Gourmet Pizza has proposed a third shop. The pizzeria would be located at the former Roxy Cleaners at 585 Hoosick Road in Brunswick.

