ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, April 3 through 7.

The Town of Clifton Park and the Southern Saratoga Chamber are hosting its first ever Clifton Park Restaurant Week. The event takes place from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, April 30.

Miss Adams Diner, located at 53 Park Street in Adams, is reportedly closed until further notice. The announcement was made on the Miss Adams Diner Facebook page on March 31.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Ulster County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Saugerties, according to Yelp.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a national hot chicken chain, is set to open a new location in the Town of Amsterdam. The restaurant will be located at 4930 State Highway 30 and will be opening at the end of April, a Dave’s Hot Chicken spokesperson confirms.

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate your birthday, many restaurants and bars around the area offer free food and drinks for your special day. Here’s where you can get some birthday freebies in the Capital Region.

Restaurants in downtown Glens Falls may have to alter their outdoor dining plans this summer. Scaling back a few tables and chairs may make the difference for accordance with regulations that the city says may have been broken without anyone’s knowledge since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delmar Bistro, located at 180 Delaware Avenue, is closing after eight years. Owner Cindy Leffler made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 4.

The Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream, located at 282 River Street in Troy, is expanding into the space next door, as well as building a new production facility. Owners Kehmally Karl and Jeff McCauley made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 2.

Sunhee’s Farm and Kitchen, a Korean restaurant located at 95-97 Ferry Street in Troy, has been named one of the Top 10 finalists for Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Business Big Wins” contest. No matter what position they place, the eatery will get a part of the $255,000 prize pool.

La Gioia Italian Deli in Schenectady is officially reopening after closing for business about 10 months ago. The deli reopened on Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m.

Panza’s on the Lake, an Italian restaurant located on Saratoga Lake, has temporarily closed due to roof issues. Owner Richard Karwan made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 6.

