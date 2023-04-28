ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, April 24 through 28.

Robert’s Mexican Restaurant & Café officially opened on Wednesday, April 26 in Valatie. The Robert’s menu features breakfast items, salads, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sopes, nachos, tostados and more.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. If you don’t already have plans with your mom, many restaurants in the Capital Region will be open and serving specials for Mother’s Day.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Malta, according to Yelp.

Pataconia, a Caribbean restaurant, is set to open in Troy’s River Street Market this summer. The eatery will be run by Chef Riany Mena and his wife Alexa.

A local restaurant that offers something for everyone celebrated its official opening on Monday. El Rey Mexitalia serves both Mexican and Italian food. It’s been open for about two years but held off on a ribbon cutting due to the pandemic.

With over 1,000 votes cast and over 20,000 wings served, the City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing and Recreation has announced the winners at the third annual Amsterdam WingFest. The event took place on Saturday, April 22.

A candy store in Schenectady is serving up a taste of your childhood! From homemade chocolate to old-fashioned candies, you don’t need a sweet tooth to enjoy a trip to Bittersweet Candy.

Hot Tomatoes, a pizzeria located at 100 Water Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has permanently closed after 29 years. Owner Angelina England made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 24.

Volcano Asian Bistro and Hot Pot is coming to Niskayuna this summer. The restaurant will be located at 2309 Nott St E.

From cafés to mac and cheese to tacos to Chick-fil-A, several restaurants in the Capital Region as planning to open this year. Here are some restaurant openings to look out for in the coming months.

This weekend, 16 Glens Falls restaurants will take to downtown Glen Street, and face off in a battle not unlike ritual combat for the city’s culinary community. Their swords are chicken wings; their fighting spirit blazing like hot sauce. Glens Falls Wing Fest comes back to town this Saturday.

Romo’s Pizza, located at 365 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont, is opening up a new shop in Voorheesville. The restaurant will be in the old Smith’s Tavern at 112 Maple Avenue.

For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.