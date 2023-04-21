ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, April 17 through 21.
Glens Falls brewery opening taproom in Troy
Mean Max Brew Works, a brewery in Glens Falls, is set to open a new taproom on River Street on Monument Square in Troy. Owner Matt Barry hopes to open the taproom in May.
Simone’s Kitchen reopening Coxsackie location
Simone’s Kitchen, a Mediterranean restaurant, is reopening its Coxsackie location. The restaurant closed in August 2021 due to a labor shortage from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pinhead Susan’s in Schenectady closes, owner looking to lease
Pinhead Susan’s, an Irish pub at 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady, has closed. Property owner Joey Faizy said the restaurant closed on Friday.
Herbie’s Burgers opening new location in Schenectady
Herbie’s Burgers is set to open its fifth location in Schenectady. The restaurant will be located at 177 Jay Street.
New ramen shop opens in Clifton Park
Koi Ramen officially opened its doors on April 13. The shop is located at 602 Plank Road in Clifton Park.
The Salad Bar opens in Catskill
The Salad Bar officially opened on Monday, April 17. The eatery is located at 374 Main Street in Catskill.
When are the Capital Region Chick-fil-A’s opening?
Chick-fil-A is in the process of opening three restaurants around the Capital Region: Clifton Park, North Greenbush and Latham. But when are they going to open?
Rosanna’s Italian Kitchen in Albany under new ownership
Rosanna’s Italian Kitchen in Albany is under new ownership. The owners of Albany’s The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Dora and Michael Philip, along with Chef Rachel Mabb and industry veterans, Jory Leanza and Elizabeth McCann, are buying the restaurant.
Participating restaurants for Capital Region ‘Dining Out For Life’ event
The Alliance for Positive Health is holding its 20th Annual “Dining Out For Life” event on Thursday, April 27. Throughout the day, 23 Capital Region restaurants will donate 20% to 100% of their sales to help people living with HIV/AIDS.
Wine bar set to open in Saratoga Springs
Ryan and Sonja McFadden, owners of Henry Street Taproom in Saratoga Springs, are set to open a wine bar right next store. Kindred will be opening at 84 Henry Street in the former location of Flatbread Social.
2 Capital Region restaurants among Top 10 for Best NY Burger
The New York Beef Council has announced the Top 10 restaurants in the Best New York Burger Competition. Making their way out of the initial pool of nominees, Chatham Brewing’s “Trowbridge Burger” in Chatham, and Illusive Restaurant & Bar’s “The Bougee Burger” in Rensselaer are among the Top 10.
For more restaurant news, make sure to check out the Restaurant Rundown category under the Community tab on the NEWS10 website.