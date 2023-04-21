ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, April 17 through 21.

Mean Max Brew Works, a brewery in Glens Falls, is set to open a new taproom on River Street on Monument Square in Troy. Owner Matt Barry hopes to open the taproom in May.

Simone’s Kitchen, a Mediterranean restaurant, is reopening its Coxsackie location. The restaurant closed in August 2021 due to a labor shortage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinhead Susan’s, an Irish pub at 38-40 North Broadway in Schenectady, has closed. Property owner Joey Faizy said the restaurant closed on Friday.

Herbie’s Burgers is set to open its fifth location in Schenectady. The restaurant will be located at 177 Jay Street.

Koi Ramen officially opened its doors on April 13. The shop is located at 602 Plank Road in Clifton Park.

The Salad Bar officially opened on Monday, April 17. The eatery is located at 374 Main Street in Catskill.

Chick-fil-A is in the process of opening three restaurants around the Capital Region: Clifton Park, North Greenbush and Latham. But when are they going to open?

Rosanna’s Italian Kitchen in Albany is under new ownership. The owners of Albany’s The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Dora and Michael Philip, along with Chef Rachel Mabb and industry veterans, Jory Leanza and Elizabeth McCann, are buying the restaurant.

The Alliance for Positive Health is holding its 20th Annual “Dining Out For Life” event on Thursday, April 27. Throughout the day, 23 Capital Region restaurants will donate 20% to 100% of their sales to help people living with HIV/AIDS.

Ryan and Sonja McFadden, owners of Henry Street Taproom in Saratoga Springs, are set to open a wine bar right next store. Kindred will be opening at 84 Henry Street in the former location of Flatbread Social.

The New York Beef Council has announced the Top 10 restaurants in the Best New York Burger Competition. Making their way out of the initial pool of nominees, Chatham Brewing’s “Trowbridge Burger” in Chatham, and Illusive Restaurant & Bar’s “The Bougee Burger” in Rensselaer are among the Top 10.

