ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, April 10 through 14.

Herbie’s Burgers, a Capital Region burger chain, opened up its fourth location in Troy. Owner Nicholas Warchol said the new restaurant opened on Thursday, April 13 at 415 Fulton Street.

If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Dutchess County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Rhinebeck, according to Yelp.

Hilltown Hot Pies, a mobile and pop-up pizza business, is getting a brick-and-mortar location in the Berkshires. On April 7, owner Rafi Bildner bought the former John Andrews Farmhouse Restaurant at 224 Hillsdale Road in Egremont.

Patrick Henry’s, a waterfront tavern located at 48 South River Street in Coxsackie, officially opened on April 7. The tavern serves cocktails, wood-fired pizza and elevated pub food.

The Diamond Mills Hotel in Saugerties will be opening its new restaurant, BLACKBARN Hudson Valley, on Thursday, April 13. The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting for the restaurant at 4 p.m. that day.

From brisket to ribs to pulled pork, you have quite a few options when it comes to barbecue. Here’s where you can get barbecue meals around the Capital Region.

After outgrowing their previous location in Clifton Park, a Venezuelan restaurant moved into a new location in the Collar City. Oh Corn! Arepas is a family-run business serving up a taste of tradition.

The Best New York Burger Competition is underway with 29 restaurants nominated for best burger. Two of those restaurants are in the Capital Region.

Blackbirds Tavern and Bike Café are set to open in Voorheesville later this year. Blackbirds Tavern will be located at 40 S Main Street and Blackbirds Bike Café will be at 43 S Main Street.

Averill Park Restaurant Week is returning from April 16 to April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering meals deals and drink specials.

Sia Crêperia will soon be opening in Crossgates Mall. The crêpe shop will be on the second level in the food court.

Adirondack Winery has had a busy couple of years, including the opening of a new tasting room and event space in Queensbury. Next week, the winery celebrates another milestone – 15 years of pouring glasses and making memories.

The third annual Watervliet Restaurant Week is set for Monday, April 17 through Sunday, April 23. Participating restaurants will be offering dine-in specials and takeout options.

For the last few years, rainy days kept Rainbow Delights away. But this year, Lynn Warn said she’s hoping for a longer season.

