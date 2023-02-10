ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner on Tuesday, February 14. If you’re still looking for something sweet for that someone special, here are some chocolate and candy shops around the Capital Region with Valentine’s Day offerings.

• Uncle Sam’s All-American Chocolate Factory, two locations at 2571 Albany Street in Schenectady and 594 Loudon Road in Latham. (518) 372-2243.

• Krause’s Homemade Candy, 1609 Central Avenue in Albany. (518) 869-3950.

• Primo Botanica, a plant-based chocolate shop located at 200 Broadway in Troy. (518) 712-9495.

• Candy Kraft Candies, 2575 Western Avenue in Guilderland. (518) 355-1860.

• Emack & Bolio’s, 366 Delaware Avenue in Albany. (518) 512-5100.

• Coccadotts Cake Shop, 1179 Central Avenue in Albany. (518) 438-4937.

• Bittersweet Candy Co., 173 Jay Street in Schenectady. (518) 280-6161.

• Park Avenue Confectionary, 223 Park Avenue in Mechanicville. (518) 664-3066.

• The Candy Cottage and Gifts, 1082 New Loudon Road in Latham. (518) 608-4550.

• Saratoga Candy Co., 353 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. (518) 580-0499.

• Jo-Ann’s Candy House, 3076 Route 50 in Wilton. (518) 581-0405.

• Saratoga Chocolate Co., 454 Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

• Kilwins, 420 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. (518) 682-3500.

• Glens Falls Candy Co., 26 Main Street in Glens Falls. (518) 223-0212.

• Catskill Chocolate Co., 473 Main Street in Catskill. (518) 719-0473.

• Vasilow’s Confectionery Inc., 741 Columbia Street in Hudson. (518) 828-2717.

• The Village Chocolate Shoppe, 471 Main Street in Bennington, Vermont. (802) 447-3789.

• Barkeater Chocolates, 3235 State Route 28 in North Creek. (518) 251-4438.