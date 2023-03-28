SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Capital Craft Beverage season is kicking off on April 1 with “Drink Schenectady.” The event is set to take place at the MiSci Museum of Science and Innovation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The new Capital Craft Beverage Trail Passport will be released on the same day. The passport is free and is a guide to craft beverage producers in the eight-county region around Albany that also offers rewards to trying the local establishments.

“To celebrate this year’s craft beverage season opening, we will offer attendees of Drink Schenectady both a new passport and a special, free ‘Drink Schenectady’ passport stamp to get them started on completing their first page,” said Capital Craft Beverage Trail (CCBT) President Mike DiCrescenzo of Altamont Vineyard & Winery.

Producers providing samples at “Drink Schenectady” include:

Adirondack Winery

Albany Distilling Company

Allied Brewing Company

Altamont Vineyard & Winery

Artisanal Brew Works

Back Barn Brewing Company

Brown’s Brewing Company

The Bull and Bee Meadery and Tasting Room

Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm

Frog Alley Brewing

Great Flats Brewing

Lake George Distilling Company

Mean Max Brew Works

Meadowdale Farm Winery

New Scotland Spirits

Nine Pin Cider Works

Roaring 20’s Brewery and Tap House

SABBA Vineyard & Winery

S & S Farm Brewery

The Schenectady Distilling Company

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distiller

The Warbler Brewery

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Convergence Craft New York Malt

Food vendors Flaco’s Tacos and The Nut Lady/Isn’t It Sweet

Passports will also be available from producers the following week. You can buy tickets for “Drink Schenectady” on the Eventbrite website.