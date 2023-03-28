SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Capital Craft Beverage season is kicking off on April 1 with “Drink Schenectady.” The event is set to take place at the MiSci Museum of Science and Innovation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The new Capital Craft Beverage Trail Passport will be released on the same day. The passport is free and is a guide to craft beverage producers in the eight-county region around Albany that also offers rewards to trying the local establishments.

“To celebrate this year’s craft beverage season opening, we will offer attendees of Drink Schenectady both a new passport and a special, free ‘Drink Schenectady’ passport stamp to get them started on completing their first page,” said Capital Craft Beverage Trail (CCBT) President Mike DiCrescenzo of Altamont Vineyard & Winery.

Producers providing samples at “Drink Schenectady” include:

  • Adirondack Winery
  • Albany Distilling Company
  • Allied Brewing Company
  • Altamont Vineyard & Winery
  • Artisanal Brew Works
  • Back Barn Brewing Company
  • Brown’s Brewing Company
  • The Bull and Bee Meadery and Tasting Room
  • Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm
  • Frog Alley Brewing
  • Great Flats Brewing
  • Lake George Distilling Company
  • Mean Max Brew Works
  • Meadowdale Farm Winery
  • New Scotland Spirits
  • Nine Pin Cider Works
  • Roaring 20’s Brewery and Tap House
  • SABBA Vineyard & Winery
  • S & S Farm Brewery
  • The Schenectady Distilling Company
  • Springbrook Hollow Farm Distiller
  • The Warbler Brewery
  • Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
  • Convergence Craft New York Malt
  • Food vendors Flaco’s Tacos and The Nut Lady/Isn’t It Sweet

Passports will also be available from producers the following week. You can buy tickets for “Drink Schenectady” on the Eventbrite website.