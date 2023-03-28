SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Capital Craft Beverage season is kicking off on April 1 with “Drink Schenectady.” The event is set to take place at the MiSci Museum of Science and Innovation from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The new Capital Craft Beverage Trail Passport will be released on the same day. The passport is free and is a guide to craft beverage producers in the eight-county region around Albany that also offers rewards to trying the local establishments.
“To celebrate this year’s craft beverage season opening, we will offer attendees of Drink Schenectady both a new passport and a special, free ‘Drink Schenectady’ passport stamp to get them started on completing their first page,” said Capital Craft Beverage Trail (CCBT) President Mike DiCrescenzo of Altamont Vineyard & Winery.
Producers providing samples at “Drink Schenectady” include:
- Adirondack Winery
- Albany Distilling Company
- Allied Brewing Company
- Altamont Vineyard & Winery
- Artisanal Brew Works
- Back Barn Brewing Company
- Brown’s Brewing Company
- The Bull and Bee Meadery and Tasting Room
- Cooper’s Daughter Spirits at Olde York Farm
- Frog Alley Brewing
- Great Flats Brewing
- Lake George Distilling Company
- Mean Max Brew Works
- Meadowdale Farm Winery
- New Scotland Spirits
- Nine Pin Cider Works
- Roaring 20’s Brewery and Tap House
- SABBA Vineyard & Winery
- S & S Farm Brewery
- The Schenectady Distilling Company
- Springbrook Hollow Farm Distiller
- The Warbler Brewery
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
- Convergence Craft New York Malt
- Food vendors Flaco’s Tacos and The Nut Lady/Isn’t It Sweet
Passports will also be available from producers the following week. You can buy tickets for “Drink Schenectady” on the Eventbrite website.