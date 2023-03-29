GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Café Con Mel, a coffee shop located at 133 Remsen Street in Cohoes, is moving into the Guilderland Public Library. The Cohoes location has already closed in preparation for the move.

“After years of calling Cohoes home, from catering to the coffee shop, it’s time to start our next chapter,” said co-owner Mel in a Facebook post. “Joy and I have a very special place in our hearts for Cohoes and as much as we wanted to stay, opportunities kept knocking us into a different direction.”

Although the official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, Café con Mel at Guilderland Public Library will be opening this spring. “After almost two years of searching for a suitable vendor and completing renovations, we are almost ready to unveil this final piece of our construction project,” said Guilderland Public Library.

In August, Café Con Mel announced that they would be opening two more locations on Quail Street in Albany and in Guilderland. The Albany location opened in August, but appears to have since closed. The owners did not immediately respond to NEWS10 for comment.

“We can’t wait to see our familiar faces that are excited to have us closer and to meet new faces that will become Familia,” read the Facebook post.