BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dino’s Pizza, located at 802 Route 50 in Burnt Hills, has closed. The closure was confirmed by a message on the pizzeria’s phone.

“As of Sunday, June 11, we are permanently closed. Thank you so much for all of your support throughout the years and take care,” said the message.

No reason for the closure was given. Dino’s Pizza currently does not have a website or any social media presence.

The pizzeria has also been reported as permanently closed on Google. Dino’s was located right next to a Sunoco gas station, which it shared a building with.