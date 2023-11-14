BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Burger King has opened a new restaurant in Bennington, Vermont. The restaurant is located at 216 Northside Drive.

This Burger King location is part of Carrols Restaurant Group’s new “Reclaim the Flame” strategy announced in September 2022. The strategy features modernized restaurants and service, and high-quality menu offerings.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. operates more than a thousand Burger King restaurants in 23 states across the U.S. The Bennington restaurant is a Burger King “Pavilion” model, the first of its kind in Vermont by Carrols.

“We are thrilled to build a brand new and modern Burger King restaurant for the Bennington

community,” said Rick Cross, Vice President & Chief Development Officer. “We can’t wait for our

guests to experience the enhanced atmosphere and create new memories for years to come.”

The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an official ribbon-cutting for the Burger King on Friday, November 17. The restaurant will also host a community grand opening event with a breakfast visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, December 9.

The new restaurant brings more than 50 jobs to the Bennington community. According to the Burger King website, mobile ordering is not yet available at this location.