ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Herbie’s Burgers is set to open its sixth location in the former McDonald’s space in Empire State Plaza. Owner Nicholas Warchol confirmed the news to NEWS10.

In October, McDonald’s closed in the Empire State Plaza food court. The Office of General Services (OGS) said the restaurant’s franchisee chose not to renew the lease. At that time, OGS said they had a new food vendor lined up.

The Herbie’s menu features different types of burgers (including vegan), fries, and milkshakes. You can view the full menu on the Herbie’s Burgers website. Warchol said the menu in the Empire State Plaza will be a little different from the other locations, as they’ll also be offering breakfast and cafe items.

“In order to engage a new vendor at the Plaza, OGS Leasing Services reached out to a number of local and national food vendors,” said OGS. “Herbie’s Burgers’ response was viewed as a good fit for the Plaza because of its breakfast and lunch offerings, reasonable prices, and the fact that Herbie’s Burgers has been well received at its other locations in the area.”

Herbie’s other locations in the Capital Region:

196 Lark Street in Albany

1827 Western Avenue in Guilderland

1214 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham

415 Fulton Street in Troy

175 Jay Street in Schenectady

No opening date has been set, said Warchol, but it will most likely be in early 2024. The spot will likely have the same hours that McDonald’s had: open at 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OGS said Herbie’s Burgers signed a one-year lease and they hope to eventually extend it to a three-year lease. OGS is also looking for vendors to take over both the former Bomber’s space and former Auntie Anne’s space

The Empire State Plaza’s current food court options include Au Bon Pain, Honest Weight Cafe, Kuma Ani, PBD Kitchen, Pho Yum, and Umana Yana. You can view all the Plaza dining options on the Empire State Plaza website.