SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant focusing on takeout and delivery, is set to open in Schenectady. The restaurant will have its grand opening on January 13 in Crosstown Plaza at 2330 Watt Street.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Albany,” said Lyle Tick, President of Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces, and other menu items at home.”

The Schenectady location will feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited

seating. The menu includes traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, chicken

sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

On opening day, this location will be offering six free boneless wings to all in-store customers from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No purchase necessary.

The Schenectady GO location will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Buffalo Wild Wings has a non-GO location in Clifton Park.