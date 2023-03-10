ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant focusing on takeout and delivery, is set to open in Albany. The restaurant will have its grand opening on Wednesday, March 15 at 33 New Scotland Avenue, a block from Albany Medical Center.

“I am thrilled to introduce the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Albany,” said Lyle Tick, President of Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly over the past two years as guests across America enjoyed our award-winning wings, sauces, and other menu items at home.”

The Albany location will feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited

seating. The menu includes traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, chicken

sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

On opening day, this location will be offering six free boneless wings to all in-store customers from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No purchase necessary.

This Buffalo Wild Wings GO location is the second in the Capital Region. The first opened in Schenectady’s Crosstown Plaza in January.

The Albany GO location will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Buffalo Wild Wings also has a non-GO location in Clifton Park.