ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The grand opening for Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Albany has been postponed by a week. The takeout and delivery restaurant was supposed to open on Wednesday, March 15, but is now opening on Wednesday, March 22 due to the impending snow storm.

The winter storm is expected to hit the Capital Region Monday night inro Tuesday, according to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed. The high impact, long duration storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.

The new Albany GO location at 33 New Scotland Avenue will feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited seating. The menu includes traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

On opening day, this location will be offering six free boneless wings to all in-store customers from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No purchase necessary.

This Buffalo Wild Wings GO location is the second in the Capital Region. The first opened in Schenectady’s Crosstown Plaza in January.

The Albany GO location will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Buffalo Wild Wings also has a non-GO location in Clifton Park.