SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new eatery named Buddha Bowl had its grand opening in Saugerties on Monday, July 10. The restaurant is located at 135 Partition Street.

According to the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce, Buddha Bowl has the same owners as Bluestone Roasting Company. The coffee company is located across the street at 138 Partition Street.

The Buddha Bowl menu includes create-your-own bowls with greens, protein, grains, and other toppings. The eatery also has signature bowls which include the Sweetie Potato, Southwest Chicken, and Greek Salad Bowl.

You can view the full menu on the Buddha Bowl Facebook page. The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.