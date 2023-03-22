BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brunswick BBQ & Brew is closing its doors after 15 years at 3925 Route 2 in Brunswick. Owners Gary and Danielle Gosselin made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 15.

“After 15 years, surviving a pandemic, several floods, countless blizzards, governmental challenges, and health challenges: Brunswick BBQ & Brew will be hosting the Closet Classics one last time on Friday, March 24 and then closing our doors for good,” read the post.

The Gosselin’s have owned Brunswick BBQ & Brew since 2008. They said the building has always been some sort of tavern since 1822.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to continue the tradition of being a community oriented family friendly tavern, and look forward to its next chapter,” said the owners.