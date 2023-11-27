DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bruegger’s Bagels, located at 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar’s Delaware Plaza, is closing its doors. The news was confirmed by Debbie Murray, the general manager of Delaware Plaza.

Bruegger’s last day is set for Tuesday, November 28. Murray declined to comment on why the bagel shop is closing. Bruegger’s did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

Bruegger’s Bagels has almost 200 locations throughout the United States. In the Capital Region, Bruegger’s has shops in Albany, Schenectady, East Greenbush, and Clifton Park.

As for Delaware Plaza, a new restaurant named Delaware Cafe is set to open in the former Delmar Bistro space. Murray said they are expected to open in the next few months.