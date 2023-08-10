BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen, an eatery located at 101 West Main Street in Broadlbin, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

During the visit, the eatery’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owner Stacy Tecler will be interviewed about the restaurant’s place in the community. Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen was formally located in the Higher Ground Distilling Company before moving to this spot in May.

The menu features lobster rolls, French onion burgers, strip steak topped with crispy fried oysters, and much more. You can view the menu on the Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen Facebook page.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen on August 24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website.

Stacy’s Scratch Kitchen also won a 2023 Bestie award for Best Restaurant in Fulton County by Capital Region Living Magazine. To nominate an eatery for the show, you can visit the ABR website.