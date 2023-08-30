BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Broadalbin Diner reopened Aug. 30 after they were forced to close down for two months due to extensive water damage that happened at the beginning of July.

“July Third we had a flood from upstairs and it actually went through the ceiling and down into our basement and did a lot of damage,” Amanda Lee, Owner of the Broadalbin Diner said.

Almost the entire restaurant had to be renovated, including the kitchen, floors and walls. That damage causing the diner to close for two months while repairs were made, heavily impacting their business during what Lee said is their busiest season.

“Busiest time of the year but all of our customers and the community have supported us through this hard, hard time,” Lee said. “It’s going to be a long road to get back up and going and recoup, but it’s going to be great.”

Customers filled up the diner since they opened at 7:00 a.m., including regulars who Lee considers family.

“We had people waiting in the parking lot this morning,” Lee said. “My customers are my life, they are my family.”

“We had to find other places to go and we felt like we were cheating on them but we really love them,” Diana Klementowski, a customer, said.