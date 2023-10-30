SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts-based brewery is set to open a new location in Saratoga Springs. Tree House Brewing Company is opening a brewery and taproom across from the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

“Saratoga Springs is famous for its vibrant arts and music scene,” said Tree House Brewing Company. “This history aligns with our passion and support for music and the arts in ways we almost find too good to be true. To say that we are excited to become a part of the community would be an understatement.”

Tree House said it bought the property on Route 9 across from SPAC and will be building the new facility there. The new brewery will create at least 60 jobs, said the company.

When the facility opens, Tree House said they will brew a beer whose proceeds benefit Sustainable Saratoga and SPAC. An opening timeline for the brewery was not released.

“We are chasing an ideal for a better life with richer experiences,” said Tree House. “Where we are imperfect, we are striving to be better. Where we do well, we adopt a beginner’s mind. We measure success by making products and curating experiences we are proud of.”

Tree House Brewing Company was founded in 2011. It currently has breweries in Charlton, Tewksbury, Sandwich, and Deerfield in Massachusetts, and Woodstock, Connecticut.