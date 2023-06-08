COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bread Butler, currently at 1500 Central Avenue in Albany, is set to move into Colonie Center. Owner Andreas Mergner said his shop will be moving into the former Moe’s space on the lower level across from Five Guys.

“We have been looking for a place with more foot traffic and exposure,” Mergner told NEWS10. “We have a great product, but people don’t seem to like coming to our current location.”

The Bread Butler offers an array of rotating bread products including different loaves of bread, baguettes, challah, croissants, brownies, cookies, and muffins. In the new space, Mergner will have an open, working bakery with all of the baked goods made fresh daily.

The shop will also be adding something new — a café. Mergner said the café will have light fare on its menu including sandwiches, rotating unique croissants, coffee, and lattes. “We have other tasty treats in mind, but we want to keep quality high as we add the café items, so stay tuned,” said Mergner.

Mergner said The Bread Butler will be moving into the new space by November 1 or sooner. Colonie Center is located at 131 Colonie Center, off of Wolf Road.