AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, is set to open a new location in Amsterdam. The restaurant will be located in the plaza on Town Square Drive next to Old Brick Furniture and Planet Fitness.

“Bowled is growing in popularity and establishing a loyal client base,” said Jeremey Vanwormer of Reliable Properties. “The location seems to be a great fit with Planet Fitness, all the medical facilities, and Amsterdam High School in such close proximity.”

Bowled has other locations in Schenectady, Scotia, Troy, Malta, Delmar, and Latham. The company is currently working to open its first restaurant outside of New York in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Bowled menu includes salads, açaí bowls, grain bowls, oatmeal, smoothies, waffles, toast, and other offerings. You can view the full menu on the Bowled website.

Bowled is also adding poke bowls to its menu. Vanwormer said the Latham and Troy eateries will be the first ones to have poke bowls on their menus, followed by Amsterdam.

Vanwormer hopes to open the new Bowled restaurant by the end of August or in early September. In addition to the Amsterdam location, Bowled is planning other eateries in Queensbury, Clifton Park, and Saratoga Springs.