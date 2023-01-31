LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. The restaurant is holding its grand opening celebration on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As part of the celebration, build-your-own bowls will be $6. DJ Ketchup will be in attendance and there will be giveaways.

The Bowled menu includes salads, açaí bowls, grain bowls, oatmeal, smoothies and other offerings. You can view the full menu on the Bowled website.

Bowled has other locations in Schenectady, Scotia, Troy, Malta, and Delmar. The company is currently working to open its first restaurant outside of New York in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The new Latham location officially opened on January 13. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.