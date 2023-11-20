HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new boutique and coffee shop has opened at 1471 Route 9 in Halfmoon. Boutique & Coffee Made Simple had its soft opening on November 13.

In August, owner Nicole Wilson announced she was closing Life Made Simple Boutique in Burnt Hills. She attributed the closure to a lack of business and said people are still shopping online.

However, she planned to reopen the boutique paired with a coffee shop in the Halfmoon area. Wilson also owns Life Maid Simple, a residential and commercial cleaning service.

The coffee shop menu includes espresso, lattes, iced coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and specialty holiday drinks, as well as pastries and “Grazables,” which as like adult Lunchables. You can view the menu on the Boutique & Coffee Made Simple Facebook page.

For the boutique part, the shop sells customizable gift boxes, candles, jewelry, clothing, coffee mugs, home decor, and more. The shop also has indoor seating and free Wi-Fi.

Boutique & Coffee Made Simple is located in Crescent Commons near Fred the Butcher. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.