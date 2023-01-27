Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady is set to close after Sunday (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant’s last day is Sunday.

This is the only Bombers location to close. The three Albany restaurants on Lark Street, in the Harriman Campus, and in the Empire State Plaza food court will remain open, said the Bombers employee.

Bombers is known for its burritos, quesadillas and margaritas. The menu also includes vegetarian and vegan options.

Owner Jimmy Vann has not yet responded to NEWS10’s request for comment. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.