ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bombers Burrito Bar, located at 258 Lark Street in Albany, appears to have closed. NEWS10 has reached out to Bombers Burrito Bar owner Jimmy Vann to confirm the closure but has not heard back yet.

When NEWS10 took a trip down to Lark Street, the restaurant was, in fact, closed when its website and Facebook page said it should be open. A barber shop owner from down the street said the Bombers’ employees were telling people on Sunday they were closing.

When calling the restaurant, the line just continues ringing. On Mealeo, the site said Bombers is not accepting online orders at this time.

Lark Street Business Improvement District Board Chairman Patrick Noonan said it was his understanding that all the Bombers locations have now closed. In January, Bombers in Schenectady closed. The restaurant also had a location at Empire State Plaza.

“It’s tough to be in the restaurant industry,” said Noonan, who owns El Loco Mexican Cafe. He noted that places on Lark Street are thriving and the Bombers’ closure more has to do with the hospitality industry.

NEWS10 also reached out to Matt Baumgartner, the owner of June Farms, who used to own Bombers but we haven’t heard back yet either. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.