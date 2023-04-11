SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Diamond Mills Hotel in Saugerties will be opening its new restaurant, BLACKBARN Hudson Valley, on Thursday, April 13. The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting for the restaurant at 4 p.m. that day.

The tavern is the sister restaurant to BLACKBARN in New York City by James Beard Award Winning chef and restaurateur John Doherty. Diamond Mills Executive Chef Marcos Castro worked with Doherty on a menu close to the original, but catered to the Hudson Valley’s offerings.

The farm-to-table menu features Wild Mushroom Toast, Butternut Squash Ravioli and the BLACKBARN Burger. You can view the full menu on the Diamond Mills website.

BLACKBARN Hudson Valley is open for brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can make reservations now on OpenTable or by calling (845) 247-0700.