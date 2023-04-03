ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to celebrate your birthday, many restaurants and bars around the area offer free food and drinks for your special day. Here’s where you can get some birthday freebies in the Capital Region.

Barnsider Restaurant Half off on your birthday (ID required). You must choose from the dining room menu and your meal must be accompanied by another entrée of equal or greater value. Address: 480 Sand Creek Road in Colonie

Bombers Burrito Bar A free giant margarita on your birthday (when you spend $20 or more). Address: 258 Lark Street in Albany

Wolff’s Biergarten A free 2 liter boot of beer on your birthday. Address: 895 Broadway in Albany and 165 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady

Wasabi Free all-you-can-eat sushi on your birthday. Address: 195 Wolf Road in Colonie and 63 Putnam Street in Saratoga Springs

Azuma Sushi Bistro Free birthday meal when celebrating with a group of four or more at the hibachi tables (ID required). Address: 2452 Route 9 in Malta

The Rusty Nail A free chicken wing for each year you’ve been alive. Address: 1781 Route 9 in Clifton Park

Bentley’s Tavern A free chicken wing for each year you’ve been alive. Address: 4 Hemphill Place in Malta

Peddlers Bar and Bistro Up to $15 off your birthday meal the day before, day of, or day after your birthday. Address: 16 Clifton Park Village Road in Clifton Park

Ben & Jerry’s Join the Flavor Fanatics ice cream rewards program for a free cone on your birthday. Address: 467 Madison Avenue in Albany and 34 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs

Red Robin Join the Red Robin Royalty club to get a free birthday burger. Address: 1 Halfmoon Crossing in Clifton Park and 3008 Route 50 in Wilton

Jimmy’s Egg Receive a free entrée (up to $12) on your birthday. Address: 1800 Western Avenue in Albany and 5 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park

Orchard Tavern West A free chicken wing for each year you’ve been alive and half off your second drink. Address: 2050 Western Avenue in Guilderland

The City Beer Hall Get a free Highlife on your birthday. Address: 42 Howard Street in Albany

Ship’s Pub Free steamed clams for each year you’ve been alive. Address: 360 Northern Boulevard in Albany

The Century House Free birthday entrée. Address: 997 New Loudon Road in Latham

