GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls announced its closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 4. The vegan eatery which opened its doors in 2018, will be closing for good on January 15.

Owner Tania Sharlow explains the closure is due to many reasons, “I know that it would be polite to give you a solid reason I am making this decision…. and I wish I could break it down to one thing that makes sense… truthfully it is a lot of things that have led to this moment… rising costs, staffing struggles, product shortages, but mostly the need for me to do what is best for my family and my own mental health.” Although Sharlow is saying goodbye to Birch Bark, she gives her supporters hope when she adds, “All this being said…. this is not the end of us making great food… just the end of Birch Bark. Please stay tuned to see what’s next.”

Birch Bark Eatery is located at 21 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. The eatery offers a plant-based menu with meatless burgers and sandwiches along with other vegan friendly foods. Check out Birch Bark Eatery before its closure on January 15.