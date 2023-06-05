CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bimi’s Canteen & Bar, located at 19 Main Street in Chatham, officially opened on June 3. Owners Ellen Waggett and Chris Landy also own Bimi’s Cheese Shop, which is located right next door at 21 Main Street.

The menu features salads, charcuterie plates with cheeses from next door, steak, fish, chicken pork, and dessert. You can view the full menu on the Bimi’s Canteen & Bar Facebook page.

The restaurant also features a downstairs “speakeasy.” Parking is available along Main Street with more parking at the depot lot by Community Bank. The ADA entrance is through the back door and there is limited parking behind the restaurant.

Bimi’s Canteen & Bar is open Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can make a reservation on the Resy website.