ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great vegetarian options in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the Albany area, according to Yelp.

10. Hu’s House

You can view the menu on the Hu’s House website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (173 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1619 Central Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Stopped here for a quick dinner before jumping on a flight. I was actually surprised they had authentic Shanghainese in Albany and they have a very extensive menu. And speaking of menu, I loved that almost every dish had a picture. There’s so many things I grew up eating that I’m not sure the name is and the pictures definitely helped. Ordered soup dumplings, kingdom pork chop, and eggplant garlic sauce. It was all very good comfort food, although I thought it was weird that they charge $0.50 for rice….times are tough! Service was good and quick. Would love to return and try more dishes if I’m ever in Albany again.” — Paul S.

9. Healthy on Lark

You can view the menu on the Healthy on Lark website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (79 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 274 Lark Street in Albany

Top review: “I stopped by here with a friend when we were going through Albany, we were in a bit of a hurry and called, the owner was on her way to the restaurant and she kindly made us two sandwiches and two juices and coffee, it was great!” — Ramiro B.

8. Sweet Basil

You can view the menu on the Sweet Basil website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (268 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 370 Delaware Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Visited Albany and stopped by for lunch. The Pad Thai was amazing and the service was very good and friendly! Good prices too.” — Jasmine S.

7. Kismet Mediterranean Grill

You can view the menu on the Kismet Mediterranean Grill website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (151 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1116 Madison Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Food is great, and service is friendly. Dining area is spotless and decorated in a warm, inviting way. Recommend for a casual date night.” — Grace C.

6. Umana Yana

Umana Yana has another location in the Empire State Plaza. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (327 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 240 Washington Avenue in Albany

Top review: “What an amazing experience! Our server was attentive and patient when we had questions. It was quiet inside and a window table gives you great people-watching opportunities! I ordered the oxtails and was so happy I did. I ate every bit of it even though I was stuffed. I normally don’t like sweet plantains, but these were caramelized and slightly chewy and I ate all of them too! We both had the flourless cake for dessert and I was perfect. I’m always happy when a restaurant has a gluten-free dessert option that involves chocolate. We will be back!!” — Heather G.

5. Nighthawks

You can view the menu on the Nighthawks website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (145 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 461 Broadway in Troy

Top review: “Chill atmosphere, great food, friendly service, and open late! All great news for us on a road trip that started hours behind schedule. We weren’t too hungry, so we split olives and almonds (always a great combo), a cheeseburger, and a vegetable side. The food arrived quickly, and our bartender/server (Amanda) was knowledgeable and a true joy. But now for the food. I appreciated the use of Marcona almonds, the snap was perfect with the tender but meaty olives. Burger-wise, the quality of the beef really came through, and I appreciated the crisp bun bottoms (ahem). We requested ketchup and hot sauce, and the hot sauces (green and red) were actually hot! Mixed them all together, delightful. The vegetable side of the day was kale with turnips, beet greens, and aioli. Very fresh, so good, easily 10/10 with a little extra salt. Beer list wasn’t long, but offered plenty of variety for pairing. We missed out on the opera, but will get one if/when we’re back in town. Thanks for the great pit stop!” — Christina V.

4. Mazadar Mediterranean Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Mazadar Mediterranean Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (226 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1839 Central Avenue in Albany

Top review: “Amazing food! Don’t let the strip mall fool you. This family-owned place is great. You won’t be disappointed!” — Marie R.

3. The Hollow Bar & Kitchen

You can view the menu on The Hollow Bar & Kitchen website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (423 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 79 North Pearl Street in Albany

Top review: “Great spot in downtown Albany with great food including vegan and vegetarian options. Great corner historic building and amazing staff.” — Tracie C.

2. Dove + Deer

You can view the menu on the Dove + Deer website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (131 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 32 Dove Street in Albany

Top review: “Have been coming here with my partner for about three years now. Always new interesting items on the menu. Low lighting, outside seating, and an overall great place for a chill date night.” — Makayla M.

1. Kuma Ani

Kuma Ani has two other locations in the area. You can view the menu on the Kuma Ani website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (154 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 109 Wolf Road in Colonie

Top review: “This place is AMAZING…….don’t worry about reading the rest of this review… just go there if you like Ramen/Noodles or just food with spectacular flavor. We have gone there three times. It is a must-eat restaurant any time I come to Albany. So far I have tried the Spicy Tori Ramen and the Curry Chicken Ramen. It would be extremely difficult for me to decide which is better, but I feel the curry chicken was a little bit spicier and had a touch more flavor. My family always gets the vegan ramen and they absolutely love the flavor. Our favorite part is the marinated eggs… make sure to get an extra one, you will thank me later. Even the service is excellent. It is sort of self-serve, but once you order and sit down, they bring you the food. If you even look in their direction, they ask if you need anything else. Overall, GO TO KUMA ANI… your taste buds will thank you. I know you can get it to go, but honestly it tastes the best when you eat it there immediately after they make it” — Neel K.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best vegetarian-friendly” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated. Yelp updates its ratings each month.