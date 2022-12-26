ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great Thai food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Thai restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.

10. Emmanuel Thai Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Emmanuel Thai Restaurant website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (96 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 35 Maiden Lane, Albany

Top review: “There are so many reasons I love this place. First, it’s a two minute walk from my apartment so the convenience is unbeatable. Then there’s the food, which is always so fresh and so yummy. Basically anything can be made vegetarian and for that I’m so thankful because Emmanuel really has so much to offer. I am obsessed with their curries, specifically the Penang and the Massaman — deep rich flavor with just the right amount of spice (for me, they can make them hotter) and perfectly cooked veggies. Their Golden Triangles are fried to perfection and the potato and onion filling eats like the most flavorful mashed potato you’ve ever had. With the addition of the creamy plum dipping sauce, I would go to Emmanuel just to eat those alone. The service is always super friendly and efficient, and the restaurant is always clean and neat as a pin. I am so thankful to have Emmanuel Thai in the neighborhood!” — Amanda R.

9. Sri Siam Thai Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Sri Siam Thai Restaurant website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (140 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 337 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush

Top review: “Super fresh food, super clean restaurant, and super friendly staff. Win win win! Thank you Sri Siam, we’ll be back 🙂 Must try: summer rolls, spring rolls, soups and papaya salad! Yum, yum, yum, and yummier! And how could I forget!!! Make sure you order the mango sticky rice for dessert!!! Phenomenal. Thank you again!” — Astrid M.

8. Capital Thai

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (93 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 997 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Quite simply, a treasure. Housed in an unassuming location not far from Home Depot, this is not only the best Thai restaurant in the Capital District, it’s better than most in Berkeley and Oakland. Their pad Thai is delicious as are their curries. Fresh ingredients, authentic, and perfectly spiced (low to moderate), and very flavorful. Dinner prices are moderate, but lunch is a real bargain: 3 dishes for $30.” — Bonnie S.

7. Tamarind Thai Cuisine

You can view the menu on the Tamarind Thai Cuisine website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (82 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 728 New Loudon Road, Latham

Top review: “One of my favorite restaurants. The food is delicious, service is super friendly, and overall a great experience each time. Don’t let the decor fool you – really tasty food.” — Generic U.

6. Bangkok Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Bangkok Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1207 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Top review: “With the consistency of lack of customer service these days I need to give a huge shout out to Bangkok kitchen! We’ve been here several times and it’s always great food and great service but last night we ordered a lot of dishes that included avocado. Instead of telling us they were out of avocado they actually sent someone to the store to buy avocado! They ask our names so they know us when we come in, they always ask about the kids and it’s truly an amazing place for great food and the Boba teas are tasty! Highly recommend.” — Vegas N.

5. Sukhothai

You can view the menu on the Sukhothai website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (180 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 254 Lark Street, Albany

Top review: “Me and my family dropped into Sukhothai for a late lunch and were very happy with the decision. We chose this restaurant based on the reviews and they were spot on. It’s a smaller restaurant so larger parties beware. If there’s a few tables ahead of you then it may take a little longer to get your food but service was still faster than most. I ordered Pad see-ew with tofu and was not disappointed. The combination of flavors and how they stick to the wide noodles makes my mouth water just thinking about it.” — Jody S.

4. Pinto Thai Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Pinto Thai Kitchen Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (53 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1540 Central Avenue, Colonie

Top review: “Stopped in for lunch on way from airport and ate delicious pad ke mow aka drunken noodles with tofu and it was pretty delicious. Has the feel of a take out joint with several tables where one server takes phone calls and in-house diners wait. Choice of miso soup or salad as lunch special. Miso soup was a little weak. Overall not bad at all and I’d return happily. New owners as of late 2022.” — Louise G.

3. Celadon Thai Restaurant

Celadon Thai Restaurant is temporarily closed until March. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (317 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 860 New Loudon Road, Latham

Top review: “The food here is definitely authentic Thai cuisine. Very very affordable prices. The service is always great! Even when they are busy & things take a bit longer to get ordered, the food still comes out rather quickly & is cooked perfect. We order here quite often and get their vegan options. They can pretty much make most of the menu vegan if you ask! Highly recommended! Ambiance is great too! So zen inside & the staff is so welcoming.” — Kayla C.

2. Sweet Basil

You can view the menu on the Sweet Basil website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (264 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 370 Delaware Avenue, Albany

Top review: “This is one of the best Thai food I’ve had. I’m not from Albany, and it’s so hard to find good, authentic food here. Sweet Basil is definitely good and authentic. The restaurant is tiny, but welcoming. I ordered the soup and it was sour and spicy, but tasteful. The Penang curry was soooo good. Be careful of the hidden chilis; they’ll bite you if you’re not careful, setting your mouth on fire. The noodles in the pad Thai were perfectly cooked, not too hard. It was sweet and had lots of flavor. So pay a visit to Sweet Basil if you want some really good Thai food.” — Tracy D.

1. Pad Thai Noodle

You can view the menu on the Pad Thai Noodle website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (167 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 113 Everett Road, Albany

Top review: “The BEST! I JUST LOVED IT! One of the best food experiences I’ve had since moving up here from NYC! The Bangkok chicken is OUT OF THIS WORLD! I will say that they could do more to make sure the chicken doesn’t get dried out, some pieces had a chewy quality to it. But not enough of an issue for me to knock them for it. The taste and flavor is just SOO ON POINT! They could give you a bit more chicken with your order for the price you’re paying (felt like their was too much onions and peppers packed it, where they could’ve had more chicken) but it was still such a pleasant experience taste wise. Rice was done well!” — Chudney W.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best Thai restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.