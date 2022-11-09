ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great seafood in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best seafood restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.

10. D’Raymonds

You can view the menu on the D’Raymonds website.

Rated 3.7 out of 5 (254 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 269 Osborne Road, Albany

Top review: “I don’t know where to begin — the food is magical and the staff is exceptional! Visiting for work a local colleague took us to dinner and couldn’t stop raving about the food. I was apprehensive because of the reviews and her opinion did not disappoint. The bread is accompanied with balsamic vinegar and oil, a red pepper dip, and the creamiest garlic butter that I’ve ever tasted. The best ever!I ordered the Orecchiette Frascati — pasta tossed with a light white wine, San Marzano plum tomato sauce, basil, pancetta, crumbled meatballs, and spinach, topped with goat cheese. The first bite was perfection and the fresh pasta and the light sauce with meatballs melted in my mouth. I didn’t want to stop eating it. I saved just enough room for the fried bread and OH. MY! A thicker and chewier version of a funnel cake and I was in Heaven. Difficult to get a reservation, you better be on time, and I guarantee it’s worth it!” — Tammy R.

9. Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Waters Edge Lighthouse website.

Rated 3.3 out of 5 (176 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2 Freemans Bridge Road, Glenville

Top review: “Food was great! Service was good. We arrived around 8 on Sunday night after visiting the Van Gogh exhibit. Staff was cleaning dining room like they were closing for the night but many tables still had people eating at them. We asked hostess if we were too late and she said no, that they were open for another hour. We ordered an appetizer and an entree special. Both were tasty.” — Kent P.

8. Black and Blue Steak and Crab

Black and Blue Steak and Crab has three other locations in Buffalo, Rochester, and Burlington. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (322 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 1470 Western Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Our dining experience started as we were politely and graciously greeted for our 6 pm reservation. Our server Katina was professional and personable. The service was impeccable. I started with the calamari, which had a wonderful little kick to it. Next came my ribeye which was grilled just to my liking. I finished with the vanilla bean cheesecake which was the creamiest I’ve had in quite a long time. Everything about this meal and this establishment was polished and professional. Well worth the investment of time and money, especially for those special occasions.” — Charlie R.

7. fin – your fishmonger

Fin – your fishmonger is a fish market that offers fresh seafood, as well as an eat-in and take-out menu. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 (59 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2050 Western Avenue, Guilderland

Top review: “Back for more yummy food! Fresh fish and chips. A taste of New Zealand and some Massachusetts specialties thrown in. The chips – aka french fries are devastatingly good – it means I want to simply keep eating them one after another. Crisp but not hard outside, perfect soft middle, and flecks of salt perfectly flavor these lovely potatoes. A generous piece of fish that flakes perfectly in see my fork. This is an Icelandic-style batter to be clear. You can choose fresh homemade tartar with chunks of gherkins, homemade spicy of regular cocktail sauce or the simple lemon to go with it. They also have malt vinegar in case that is your thing. I love the variation in the pieces of cabbage in the slaw. Some thinner some bigger, crisp, crunchy, and lite – a perfect accompaniment. I plowed through the Massachusetts delights in no time at all. So good! — Suzanna R.

6. Off Shore Pier Restaurant & Fish Market

You can view the menu on the Off Shore Pier Restaurant & Fish Market website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (98 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 637 3rd Avenue Extension, Rensselaer

Top review: “This is my main place for seafood for about 40+ years. This establishment always has the freshest seafood at reasonable prices. They are very courteous and excellent to do business with. If there are issues, they are always handled promptly and efficiently.” —Richard H.

5. Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill

You can view the menu on the Sea Smoke Waterfront Grill website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (61 reviews)

Address: 10 Starbuck Drive, Green Island

Top review: “Nice view, decor, and 90s hits! Prices are normal for the city but you’re in Troy and it’s tough here! Service was friendly, attentive, and engaging by our server (sorry forgot your name) and Quang the manager. Fried calamari is well seasoned and the batter is made right. Perfect crispiness. Salmon had nice flavor crispy skin and couscous with pomegranates — nice touch but maybe more herbs and sumac made it better. Candy bar dessert with ice cream was okay. Pretty with a gold leaf. Had cake and mousse within a chocolate encasing. Wish there was more choco mousse! Will be back!

4. The Boil Shack

You can view the menu on the Boil Shack website.

Rated 3.7 out of 5 (139 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 59 Wolf Road, Albany

Top review: “No complaints about anything. I loved this place and loved the food I had. It was a messy experience trying to break a lobster but was worth it in the end. I didn’t even know Albany had a restaurant like this until recently when I just wanted to eat lobster. After finding this place out I immediately came here with a few people and we tried different food. We had the shrimp and lobster combo. The corn and potatoes come with it. For seasoning, we got explosion sauce with medium heat. It was perfect. It had all the seasoning mixed up together. They provide you an apron and utensils to break and cut the lobster, A bucket to put away the shells. The food was full of flavor. If you can, get some bread on the side and it’s perfect.” — Afnan A.

3. Hooked Market & Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Hooked Market & Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (133 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1177 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Top review: “Nice little place. I went in for lunch and the food was just delicious. I had four different kinds of oysters and I was pretty pleased. The crab cake was light and yummy. I even had dessert, the horchata crème brûlée was just scrumptious. Overall, I really enjoyed my first experience here.” — Don S.

2. Albany Ale & Oyster

You can view the menu on the Albany Ale & Oyster website.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 (344 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 281 New Scotland Avenue, Albany

Top review: “Got a meal to go from here and it was excellent – the brown butter lobster roll, Cobb salad, and Helderberg salad were all so good and well made. The lobster roll was worth it as it was jam-packed full of lobster meat. They had a really great beer selection too. Was super surprised to see they had Smooj from Ann Arbor in the cooler – very nice!!” — Rebeka M.

1. Union Seafood

Union Seafood has three locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 3.9 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Address: 820 Central Avenue, Albany

Top review: “This place has delicious wings and boba tea. Their rose boba tea is a family favorite, and the wings really cannot be beat. We always get the 20-piece bonchon wings, eat half, and then air fry them the next day and they are just as good. We’ve even frozen some of them for a few days later and they’re still crisp on the outside and tender on the inside. It’s become our go-to chicken place in the area. The prices are very reasonable, and the service is really fast.” — A J.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best seafood restaurants” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.