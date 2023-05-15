CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in and around Clifton Park, according to Yelp.

10. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

You can view the menu on the La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (285 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 15 Park Avenue in Clifton Park

Top review: “Great staff, good food. Nice atmosphere. Always delivers, never is a let down. Always greeted by a smiling face and seated promptly. Never have to wait for drinks or food.” — Christopher F.

9. The Ugly Rooster Cafe

You can view the menu on The Ugly Rooster Cafe website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (129 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 312 N 3rd Avenue in Mechanicville

Top review: “The Ugly Rooster is the perfect mom-and-pop breakfast and lunch experience! The food is so good, I will definitely come back here anytime I am in the area! Everything is made with love and the service is extremely attentive, infused with small-town care. Diane, our server, was amazing and a pleasure to chat with, what a legend! The Huevos Rancheros and corned beef hash are both a thumb up. The Ugly Rooster is a no-brainer!” — Basia L.

8. Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Nonna Maria’s Italian Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (150 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1505 Route 9 in Halfmoon

Top review: “Some of the best Italian food you will find. The staff and kitchen staff has one purpose, to provide a great dining experience and assure satisfaction.” — John F.

7. Eddie F’s

You can view the menu on the Eddie F’s website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (28 reviews)

Address: 1742 Route 9 in Clifton Park

Top review: “After loving the Eddie F’s in Saratoga, I decided to give their new location a try. Considering that, this location is just as good as the original. To lead off, Eddie F’s was offering a three course meal deal for only $25 and I would have been a fool not to take advantage of that. For my first course, I decided to get the lobster bisque and it was unequivocally delicious. The bisque was hot, creamy, smooth, succulent, and had phenomenal flavor. The bisque was so good that I wanted to run out into the street and tell the world about it. It was the greatest lobster bisque that I’ve ever had. Next, I ordered the lobster macaroni and cheese as my entree and it was very good. To decipher, the mac and cheese was creamy, cheesy, and toothsome. The lobster was fresh and there was plenty of it in the dish. Also, the portion size was massive and I couldn’t even finish all of it. The only thing the macaroni and cheese needed was a bread crumb topping to add that nice crunch. Finally, for dessert I ordered a cannoli and it was excellent. To elaborate, the cannoli was crunchy on the outside and buttery and sweet on the inside. It was simply a great cannoli. As a final point, Eddie F’s is a tremendous seafood restaurant that delivers in all aspects.” — Hunter C.

6. Eddy’s Traditional Chinese Cooking

You can view the menu on the Eddy’s Traditional Chinese Cooking website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (98 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 1683 Route 9 in Clifton Park

Top review: “We are further north from the area but did some research before our day out. My husband was wondering why we were traveling for Chinese food until we tasted the food. Absolutely amazing! I’ve been on the hunt for a more authentic Chinese food experience and this was it! If you did not know this place existed you would probably drive right past it. I definitely recommend checking out the location and trying the amazing food if you’re looking for a more authentic Chinese food experience.” — Jenn N.

5. The Flats Restaurant & Tavern

You can view the menu on The Flats Restaurant & Tavern website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (41 reviews)

Address: 675 Grooms Road in Clifton Park

Top review: “Love the food there. Super fresh. Please make sure you try Hummus Plate. I have to order it every time I got there. The portion is really big even for kids meal. My kids had to share one or we will have a lot to take home if we order two kids meals. I also love the decoration inside.” — Catherine J.

4. Druthers Brewing Company

You can view the menu on the Druthers Brewing Company website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (37 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 7 Southside Drive in Clifton Park

Top review: “On a gorgeous spring Saturday we headed to Druthers by 1:30 p.m. for drinks and lunch. Yes was crowded but it’s a huge venue- we sat on the back deck that leads ‘out back’. Gorgeous flowers and shrubs, fire pits, additional seating and a covered back bar. There was a food truck available to order pub munchies beyond the outdoor bar. We enjoyed people watching and a leisurely lunch – fish & chips, buffalo chicken dip, shrimp and carnitas tacos. Double fudge cake was sinfully good. Yes it can get busy and outdoors is quieter than indoors a bit. But on a gorgeous sunny day it was perfect! Maggie was an awesome server.” — Martha L.

3. The Bunker

You can view the menu on The Bunker website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 19 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park

Top review: “Two things you need to know about the Bunker in Clifton Park. Courtney and Vinchenza. The best at what they do. Also, it’s not just a golf place. The food is very good and the vibe is relaxed. They mix it up for those not golfing. Good time. Visit and say hello.” — Mike R.

2. Koi Ramen

You can view the menu on the Koi Ramen website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (6 reviews)

Address: 602 Plank Road in Clifton Park

Top review: “We loved their vegetarian ramen, tofu (literally the best we have ever had – coming from a life long vegetarian), mushrooms and broth were all on point. Pickup was fast and easy, location was very quite when we were in and we appreciated the kitchen view. Their Tom Yam was well balanced without any one flavor overwhelming. Portions are significant, and well worth the price.” — Douglas Z.

1. Emma Jayne’s Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Emma Jayne’s Restaurant website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (65 reviews)

Address: 1475 Route 9 in Clifton Park

Top review: “Wonderful staff, great menu, and of course, delicious food! Fantastic portion sizes. Great ambiance for dinner, bright and cheery for lunch. Lunch or dinner, it’s all good. I had the chicken parm. It was the size of two meals. Filet Medallions were awesome, and the Lemon Cake was divine!” — George B.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.