VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Columbia County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Valatie and Kinderhook, according to Yelp.

10. Valatie Bar & Grill

You can view the menu on the Valatie Bar & Grill website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (27 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3011 Main Street in Valatie

Top review: “Ordered take out twice recently. Hands down the best burger I’ve ever had anywhere ever! And the fries are amazing too. So much more than just burgers and fries, though. New fave!!!” — Steve K.

9. Dyad

You can view the menu on the Dyad website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (27 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 16 Hudson Street in Kinderhook

Top review: “I have procrastinated about writing a review for this gem, my motive purely selfish! This cute little restaurant has the best handcrafted comfort food around that’s always delicious, with never a bad meal! The homemade desserts are to die for!! We love the homey atmosphere this place has to offer, with a fireplace roaring in the bar where there is seating, and in the main dining room. This place is somewhat small, so be sure to make a reservation!!” — Bonnie T.

8. Harvest Smokehouse

Harvest Smokehouse is open seasonally and will reopen in May. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Address: 3074 Route 9 in Valatie

Top review: “Came here on a whim. A great choice! My lunch was delicious– pulled pork with slaw on unsugared donuts (I could have had it on a bun – I’m sure that’s delicious too!). There were a few BBQ sauces available, all made onsite. I had the apple based one, but there were some options with jalapeño for those who desire more kick.” — SaraJane S.

7. Filli’s Deli and Bakery

Filli’s also has a location in Claverack and will soon be opening up a new location in New Lebanon. You can view the menu on the Filli’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (14 reviews)

Address: 3019 Main Street in Valatie

Top review: “Nice deli and bakery. Friendly service. Good bread, pastries and sandwiches. Lots to choose from.” — Donna L.

6. La Bella

You can view the menu on the La Bella website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (64 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2967 Route 9 in Valatie

Top review: “We have eaten here in the past and I thought it was good. Love the house salad dressing. But tonight we got takeout and it was all downright delicious. Plain cheese pizza was so tasty. Pasta Fagioli is the real deal. So flavorful. Highly recommend that. Eggplant parm was also delicious. Everything we ordered was just what we wanted. Love this place.” — Christy C.

5. El Toro Mexican Restaurant

Rated 5 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 3 Albany Avenue in Kinderhook

Top review: “Delicious. House made chips and salsa. The fajitas and enchiladas were each fantastic. Churros for dessert we’re mouthwatering.” — Aaron F.

4. Magdalena’s

You can view the menu on the Magdalena’s Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (48 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3018 Main Street in Valatie

Top review: “Two visits for lunch – both were perfect. Nachos, quesadillas, horchata– all delicious. Waiter was very friendly and service was great. My favorite Mexican food near Chatham.” — Yelping B.

3. Main Street Diner

You can view the menu on the Main Street Diner website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (64 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 3032 Main Street in Valatie

Top review: “Great breakfast spot. The restaurant itself is open and spacious, lots of natural light. You don’t feel cramped and on top of other customers. The staff was very attentive, coffee cup never empty, never felt rushed. I ordered a short stack of banana pancakes, and home fries, sausage two eggs over easy rye toast. My son ordered a pancake breakfast, it came with eggs sausage, bacon and ham. Everything was great. Would recommend if up here again and out for a drive.” — Billy M.

2. The Aviary

You can view the menu on The Aviary website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (9 reviews)

Address: 4 Hudson Street in Kinderhook

Top review: “Lovely space, excellent service, and every bite of every course was perfection! Must order pineapple cake.” — Donna Q.

1. Tequila Sunrise

You can view the menu on the Tequila Sunrise Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (14 reviews)

Address: 1009 Kinderhook Street in Valatie

Top review: “Great restaurant with very friendly wait-staff. The chicken burrito is my go-to and the consistency is amazing. I have yet to experience a restaurant that delivers the same great quality as Tequila Sunrise, over and over again. I recommend this place to anyone I talk to. I have gone three times in one week before, getting the exact same dish.” — Mandy V.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.