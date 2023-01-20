ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner’s Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.

OpenTable has several different categories for for its best of… ratings. These include best value, best food, best service, best ambience and best overall. The lists get more specific from there.

Here are the best overall restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable.

10. TS Steakhouse at Turning Stone

You can view the menu on the TS Steakhouse website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (2863 reviews)

• Price: $50 and over

• Address: 5218 Patrick Road, Verona

• Top review: “The Steakhouse was amazing!! The food was so delicious, the best meal I’ve had out in a very long time. The service was outstanding. We will definitely return and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a great meal.” — PATRICIAC

9. MezzaNotte Ristorante

You can view the menu on the MezzaNotte Ristorante website.

• Rated 4.7 out of 5 (684 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 2026 Western Avenue, Albany

• Top review: “Delicious meal!!!! We both got the specials and raved about them both. Nice atmosphere and ‘feel.’ Love this place!” — SusieQ

8. Innovo Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Innovo Kitchen website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (1839 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 1210 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

• Top review: “The food here is always superior in quality and taste. I try to always try something new, and am never disappointed.” — DebF

7. Wildflowers at Turning Stone

You can view the menu on the Wildflowers website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (892 reviews)

• Price: $50 and over

• Address: 5218 Patrick Road, Verona

• Top review: “We were celebrating my husband’s retirement. Wonderful breakfast. It’s always quiet and relaxing. Food and service are wonderful.” — Kimee

6. Nic’s Trattoria

You can view the menu on the Nic’s Trattoria website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (471 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 1 Springhurst Drive, East Greenbush

• Top review: “Another excellent dining experience with consistently awesome food and drinks. It has become a favorite date night restaurant for my wife and I.” — JayV

5. Casola Dining Room – Schenectady County Community College

You can view the menu on the SUNY Schenectady website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (153 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 78 Washington Avenue, Schenectady

• Top review: “It was a very nice setting, like a real restaurant. Our server was very polite and helpful. Please go with the understanding that this is a classroom and they are all learning. I food was very good and I liked that we were able to bring our own wine.” — DHughes

4. The Wishing Well

You can view the menu on The Wishing Well website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (2082 reviews)

• Price: $31 to $50

• Address: 745 Saratoga Road, Wilton

• Top review: “An old fashioned classic that isn’t stuffy old fashioned… more classic and timeless. Everything is very very good: ambiance, menu, cocktails and staff.” — Dan L.

3. Shepard’s at Erlowest

You can view the menu on The Inn at Erlowest website.

• Rated 4.9 out of 5 (379 reviews)

• Price: $50 and over

• Address: 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

• Top review: “Celebrated our anniversary this weekend and had the best experience. The staff was friendly the food was delicious. We were even sat in a separate dining room which was perfect for the evening. Will definitely be back.” — AllisonJ

2. IL FARO Restaurant & Bar

You can view the menu on the IL FARO Restaurant & Bar website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (309 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 698 N Pearl Street, Albany

• Top review: “Good vibes, food cooked perfectly and a constant changing menu. Staff very friendly. Just an awesome experience.” — Christopher H.

1. Origins Cafe

Origins Cafe is open seasonally from May to October. You can view the menu on the OpenTable website.

• Rated 4.8 out of 5 (217 reviews)

• Price: $30 and under

• Address: 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown

• Top review: “The wait for food was a little long, however, completely worth the wait! The presentation and quality of the food exceeded our expectations. The atmosphere was unique and inviting and we were lucky to have come on the last day of the season. We will definitely be back and are telling all our friends to check it out!” — LauraR