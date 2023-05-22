SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Saratoga County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Schuylerville, according to Yelp.

10. Kickstart Café

You can view the menu on the Kickstart Café website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (1 reviews)

Address: 33 Ferry Street

Top review: “Great coffee and the limited food menu is always good. Genuine biker vibe while still being welcoming and friendly. Always good music and better coffee, staff couldn’t be nicer.” — James P.

9. Schuylerville Pizza & Pasta

You can view the menu on the Schuylerville Pizza & Pasta website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (37 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 23 Spring Street

Top review: “Great pizza – we love the house. Always reliable delivery no matter the weather. Not a bad spot to stop and eat as well.” — Emily G.

8. The Alley Bar and Grill

Rated 3.3 out of 5 (6 reviews)

Address: 886 Route 4S

Top review: “The Alley is my new go-to spot for really good, fresh, homemade pub fare. It’s not fancy, but neither am I. My first burger there, I was hooked. Huge portion that I couldn’t finish. The fries are one of my favorites items, too. Always hot and crispy. Wings are smoked and the sauces are house made. The daily specials are always worth checking out as everything is cooked to order. We also learned that nothing is ever frozen. I don’t think they even have a microwave! My favorite dessert is the fluffer nutter: a grilled flour tortilla with peanut butter and marshmallow. Service is always friendly and sometimes it feels like you’re hanging out in someone’s living room. Definitely check out The Alley.” — Kathy K.

7. Amigos Cantina

You can view the menu on the Amigos Cantina website.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (97 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 42 Ferry Street

Top review: “Great spot away from the Saratoga hustle with excellent food, great drinks and fresh patio.” — Emily G.

6. Kitchen at the Inn

You can view the menu on the Kitchen at the Inn website.

Rated 4.2 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Address: 184 Broad Street

Top review: “Great hometown feel, but sophisticated taste. The chef learned the trade in Saratoga Springs and brought his skills to Schuylerville! Definitely recommended.” — Lucian M.

5. Sweet Lou’s Bistro

You can view the menu on the Sweet Lou’s Bistro website.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (25 reviews)

Address: 161 Broad Street

Top review: “This place is a real gem in a burgeoning foodie mecca of Schuylerville. You go into the restaurant, are greeted by Lou himself and then sit yourself down at eclectic chairs, tables and decor and look through the menu which features a lot of great Italian dishes. We started off with the mozzarella logs which are a MUST. A potential meal in themselves, they were hand-pulled by Lou and the batter was delicious (as was the red dipping sauce which really brought out the flavor). The garlic pasta had perfectly cooked pasta and featured big, bold flavors and fantastic olive oil at the bottom of the pan for dipping in the baguette slices that come with the dish. The turkey BLT was similarly fantastic. Garnished in a type of “speedie” sauce the turkey, straight from the turkey (no deli meat here) tender and delicious and the rest of the ingredients were fresh and really complimented the turkey and didn’t overwhelm it. This is a unique place in the best possible way. If you are in Saratoga County and want a unique, delicious meal, get yourself to Schuylerville and give Sweet Lou’s a try!” — Adkinl A.

4. The Basin Grill

You can view the menu on The Basin Grill website.

Rated 3.6 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Address: 1 Ferry Street

Top review: “Great location, very good menu and we really enjoyed all meals. Great service. Highly recommend the Brussels sprouts as appetizer and the fresh mozzarella. Great salads, sandwiches and desserts.” — Heidi O.

3. Sweeney’s

You can view the menu on the Sweeney’s Facebook page.

Rated 3.8 out of 5 (43 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 70 Broad Street

Top review: “Always great food. Been plenty of times. The breakfast is ALWAYS on point. Waitress’ are always on point. Great place locally.” — Penny W.

2. Revolution Café

You can view the menu on the Revolution Café website.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 (12 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 135 Pearl Street

Top review: “A nice mom & pop café across from Schuylerville Central School. I’d like to explore the menu more. Plenty of sandwiches, burgers and Mexican. My crunch wrap was great! Sizeable, filled with chicken and beef. Well balance ingredients. This is what Taco Bell had in mind if Taco Bell we’re actually tasty. They’ve got a size-able patio in the front. I’d come back to give more items a try.” — Chad V.

1. Old Saratoga Eatery

You can view the menu on the Old Saratoga Eatery Facebook page.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 (41 reviews)

Address: 112 Broad Street

Top review: “Stopped here late on a Sunday afternoon. Not much else was open and we took a chance. That was a really, really good idea! Great food. Great prices. Friendly staff and the place is clean. Don’t let it’s size and location fool you, it is definitely worth the trip. We’ll be back!” — Susan S.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.