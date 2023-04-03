SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Ulster County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Saugerties, according to Yelp.

10. Stella’s Station

Stella’s Station is open seasonally and is opening for the 2023 season on April 10. You can view the menu on the restaurant’s website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (67 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 150 Partition Street

Top review: “Awesome food, awesome atmosphere, great service, reasonable price. Greeted with a smile. All I can say is these things matter and have become a lost art. Stella’s is a spot you’re happy to go to.” — Shaun O.

9. Rock Da Casbah

You can view the menu on the Rock Da Casbah Facebook page.

Rated 4 out of 5 (103 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 216 Main Street

Top review: “Really nice place!!! My grandma mother and I had a really nice meal here. I enjoyed my impossible burger quite a bit and they really liked their fish!! Also really great ambiance. It’s a cool space and they had live music on the Saturday evening we went. Our waitress was very kind and patient as well. Plus my hot toddy was perfect on a super cold day. Would definitely go back!!” — Sophie P.

8. Bina’s Cafe

You can view the menu on the Bina’s Cafe Facebook page.

Rated 4 out of 5 (39 reviews)

Address: 78 Partition Street

Top review: “Bina’s has the best falafel with a salad– crispy outside, moist inside and very favorable!” — Debra L.

7. Annarella Ristorante

You can view the menu on the Annarella Ristorante website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (161 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 276 Malden Turnpike

Top review: “Annarella’s is my favorite restaurant in the area! The food is amazing and the owner and staff are extremely friendly. The atmosphere is very elegant and the main dining room has a cozy fireplace. The clams casino and sacchetti appetizers are the best!!! — Debra M.

6. Love Bites Cafe

You can view the menu on the Love Bites Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (311 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 69 Partition Street

Top review: “Food was absolutely delicious and great for eating gluten free! Loved that they played jazz during brunch. Service was great as well! I can’t wait to eat here again and again!” — Rebecca C.

5. Olsen & Company

You can view the menu on the Olsen & Company website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (31 reviews)

Address: 11 Jane Street

Top review: “Great food, trendy spot. Really nice people working there as well. Highly recommended.” — Brian C.

4. The Dutch

You can view the menu on The Dutch website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (278 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 253 Main Street

Top review: “I came here for lunch with family and everyone thoroughly enjoyed their meals. The restaurant is in an old brick building with tons of charm. The staff were super charming too– they were helpful, genuine, and made you feel welcome. You can tell they take pride in the restaurant and care about their customers. I had the pastrami Rueben sandwich and couldn’t stop eating it. It was big and I really should have taken some home, but it was just so good I had to finish it all! The bread was the best I have ever had on a sandwich and the ingredients were delicious. I highly recommend and will definitely be back the next time I’m in the area.” — A K.

3. Ohana Café

You can view the menu on the Ohana Café website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (58 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 117 Partition Street

Top review: “I came in for lunch near closing time. I ordered Auntie’s Pot Pie and it was delicious; made fresh to order with chicken, carrots, and beans. It was perfect for the rainy day. The staff were friendly. The place is cozy, but still has plenty of room to sit. Next time, I’ll try their crepes (which they’re more known for).” — Kriti S.

2. The Kitchen at Salt & Fire

You can view the menu on The Kitchen at Salt & Fire website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (27 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 124 Partition Street

Top review: “Probably my favorite restaurant so far in Saugerties. I wanted to try so much more so I know I’ll be back. The service was good. Loved the bread and butter but didn’t want to get full on it so had to stop. The butter had a good flavor. The goat cheese app was yummy and filling. The steak was really good however under cooked. I wanted medium well and came out like medium rare. The bar fever was really nice about sending it back to cook more. When it came back after a while it was still more like medium but I was able to eat it and I was hungry and it was delicious. The potatoes were really good too (like at miss Lucy’s). Drink was good. Well def be back. Would definitely bring guests visiting here.” — Sana K.

1. Miss Lucy’s Kitchen

You can view the menu on the Miss Lucy’s Kitchen website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (340 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 90 Partition Street

Top review: “One of my favorites. The Pot de Crème is so yummy. Scallops, burgers yummy. Great brunch.” — Christine Y.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.