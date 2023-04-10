RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in Dutchess County, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around Rhinebeck, according to Yelp.

10. Willow at Mirbeau

You can view the menu on the Mirbeau website.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (37 reviews)

Address: 46 West Market Street

Top review: “Fantastic! Went for thanksgiving dinner and it was delicious. They were understaffed and although we waited for our table, the GM bought us a glass of wine. That’s the way to do it!! For dinner I had the beet salad, short ribs, and the chocolate tart for dessert. All very very good. Liked the atmosphere, service was good, and the food was great.” — Lara G.

9. Smoky Rock BBQ

You can view the menu on the Smoky Rock BBQ website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (201 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 6367 Mill Street

Top review: “We found this place a few months ago and have been there basically weekly since. The absolute best BBQ around. And the desserts O.M.G. The whole experience, from wait staff, to food, to decor, AMAZING. While there today, overheard someone else (from down south) say the same things! It’s a must try!” — Tommy J.

8. Cinnamon

You can view the menu on the Cinnamon website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (194 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 51 East Market Street

Top review: “Fabulous food and vibe. I ordered vegetable biryani, masala dosa and chili chicken. Waitstaff was extremely helpful and friendly. Food was best I’ve had.” — Amy R.

7. Aba’s Falafel

You can view the menu on the Aba’s Falafel website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (127 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 54 East Market Street

Top review: “All the food here is delicious and affordably priced, especially for Rhinebeck! They always have friendly and fast service. One of my favorite places to eat in Rhinebeck.” — Lexi S.

6. The Tasting Room

You can view the menu on The Tasting Room website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (95 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 3767 Route 9G

Top review: “Had a really great dinner experience. This place is small and can only seat about 15 people. We made a reservation for six so we did not have to wait to be seated. Simple menu but still took us some time to decide what to order. I order the crab cake for appetizer and steak for entrée. Crab cake was so soft and the sauce that came with it was delicious. Steak was amazing. I had mine medium but would definitely recommend medium rare. Steak came with mashed potatoes, asparagus, finger potatoes and carrots with a wine sauce. Everything on this plate was delicious and I finished every last bit of it. For dessert, we ordered the chocolate pots de crème and baked Nebraska. Chocolate was dense but good. The baked Nebraska was good. Loved the flambé show. Overall I highly recommend coming here. Chef also changes the menu periodically so it is worth a try!” — Daisy C.

5. Market St.

You can view the menu on the Market St. website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (183 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 19 West Market Street

Top review: “One of the best in Rhinebeck. Cozy atmosphere with a variety of plates. Went this past week for our second time and will be returning again soon. Note to restaurant: please put your “special” bacon and caramelized onion on the regular menu because we haven’t stopped talking about it since!” — Samantha S.

4. Bia

You can view the menu on the Bia website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (67 reviews)

Address: 22 Garden Street

Top review: “Fantastic service and delicious food. I was lucky enough to get to chat with the chef and bartender while sitting at the cozy bar, and felt at home the entire time. The lamb was incredible, and the cocktails were excellent. I’ll be back for the Sunday roast!” — Adam H.

3. Kips Tavern

You can view the menu on the Kips Tavern website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 1 Shatzell Avenue

Top review: “The food is delicious! I loved the Chicken Pot Pie and Bread Pudding so much, I had to come back and have it again! If you want a comforting taste treat, try the Chicken Soup with a homemade roll or the Roasted Beets. The atmosphere is very friendly and welcoming and the place itself is beautiful. It’s a great location to grab a bite before you catch the train or meet friends when your train arrives.” — Jill A.

2. Matchbox Cafe

You can view the menu on the Matchbox Cafe website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (268 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 6242 Route 9

Top review: “Believe the hype! Good food does come from small restaurants. This tiny unassuming restaurant with the big reviews deserves every five star review it gets. The burger, voted one of the best in the Hudson Valley is phenomenal as is its vegetarian counterpart. The fries are not an afterthought. Actually, they vie for top billing! The service is friendly and attentive. The price is fair and reflective of the quality, except for the $6 up charge to add bacon. The dessert looks too good to pass up but alas it will need to wait until next time and there will be a next time!” — Cynthia B.

1. The Amsterdam

You can view the menu on The Amsterdam website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (186 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 6380 Mill Street

Top review: “If there were 6 stars, I would give it 6. My girlfriend and I are foodies at heart, and came to Rhinebeck for a great meal so we decided on The Amsterdam. The atmosphere is a wonderful blend of old world Dutch with an eclectic vibe. We started off with the Winter Salad. Wow, it was perfectly balanced blend of radicchio, citrus and blue cheese crumbles. Moving on to our main course “The American Burger”…the absolute best burger I have EVER had. It’s an 11/10. Chef Eddie is a master his craft on preparation and execution, Paige and the waitstaff are excellent and do a great job of working as a team. The Amsterdam is truly a reflection of great leadership. We will be back and if you’re in the Hudson Valley this place is a “must” for anyone who loves great food and ambiance.” — Jeffrey V.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.