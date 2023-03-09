POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Hudson Valley, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants in Poughkeepsie, according to Yelp.

10. Hudson & Packard

You can view the menu on the Hudson & Packard website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (85 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 29 Academy Street

Top review: “Best Detroit Pizza in the area! It is sooo good! It’s thick and the crust is amazing! Oh and it has the perfect amount of cheese!” — Kate B.

9. Rossi Rosticceria Deli

You can view the menu on the Rossi Rosticceria Deli website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (631 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 45 South Clover Street

Top review: “Awesome family. Truly an authentic Italian feel with amazing food! Absolutely love this place.” — Rebekah K.

8. KorPot

You can view the menu on the KorPot website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (62 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 2494 South Road

Top review: “I have been coming to Korpot even before it opened LOL. I remember seeing the sign and if you’re from this area, you know it’s rare to find any authentic, genuine diverse authentic cuisine. I was so excited to see the sign that I stopped by hoping it was open, but it was still under construction. Of course, I kept an eye on Korpot until it finally opened. The food is amazing. Their bibimbap is the BEST and the owners/manager soo wonderful and kind. It has been an absolute pleasure to see a small ethnic business flourish the way Korpot has. I’ve been such a fan of Korpot and continue to happily, hungrily feast on delicious Korpot food!” — Jesse N.

7. The Poughkeepsie Grind

You can view the menu on The Poughkeepsie Grind website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (227 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 107 Main Street

Top review: “A lovely city of Poughkeepsie staple that feels like a local’s dream! Owned and ran by PK natives, it’s so endearing that they seem to know and greet every customer like family. Great drip coffee options as well as espresso drinks and tea. My coffee order is always correct which is much appreciated! I love their breakfast wraps and my husband alwaaaays rocks with the chicken and waffles! Generous portions and everything tastes fresh. There’s a few tables inside and some bar style seating (perfect for people watching), as well as two small cafe tables outside. Ample street parking on Main Street and on the cross streets too. Absolutely support this local spot that does coffee and breakfast right!” — Jacklyn K.

6. Farmers & Chefs

You can view the menu on the Farmers & Chefs website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (147 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 40 Albany Street

Top review: “Was expecting Poughkeepsie to be a sleepy little hamlet in the Hudson Valley during our recent trip to upstate New York, so we were surprised at the creative dishes that we tried at Farmers & Chefs. The flavors and ingredients were really top notch, and they had a nice selection of local microbrews We arrived in the late afternoon, but the place seemed to be filling up quickly when we left. I would recommend making reservations if you are coming during the busy season.” — Michael O.

5. The Dutch Crown

You can view the menu on The Dutch Crown website.

Rated 5 out of 5 (20 reviews)

Address: 85 Main Street

Top review: “Fantastic! We both loved our personal pies and the fries were AMAZING. I want it every weekend now. You have to try it!” — Scarlett O.

4. Pandan Bistro

You can view the menu on the Pandan Bistro Facebook page.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (25 reviews)

Address: 46 Vassar Road

Top review: “I am so glad this place opened! I’ve been here multiple times and everything I’ve ordered is so good. You can tell Pandan Bistro takes great pride in their food. Everything is high quality, the presentation is beautiful (many of the plated dishes are lined with banana leaf), and service is excellent. Please dine in if you can! My favorite dishes so far are Laksa Kare, Soto Ayam, and Mie Goreng, but there’s still so much more that I need to try! This is also another added plus but not related to the food: I love their music selection as well!” — Kathleen B.

3. Essie’s Restaurant

You can view the menu on the Essie’s Restaurant website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (249 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 14 Mount Carmel Place

Top review: “Our party of five had a wonderful time at Essie’s last night. The food was delicious and well-presented – absolutely do not miss the roasted beet nachos or the Jambalaya croquettes if they’re available when you visit – and the “Communal” order of buttermilk fried chicken was enough for all five of us. The service was efficient and unobtrusive and the chef came to the table a couple times to be sure we were all happy and satisfied. And the prices for this level of food were very reasonable. I just moved to Poughkeepsie last week and I will surely be returning to Essie’s often.” — Steve V.

2. Mill House Brewing Company

You can view the menu on the Mill House Brewing Company website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (977 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 289 Mill Street

Top review: “I’ve been here a few times while passing through town and it’s always so good! The Cauliflower Sticky Rice Bowl is not only an awesome dish but an excellent vegan option on a largely non-vegan menu, which is nice to see when many restaurants don’t put forth the same effort. The impossible burger is also a solid option. Service is excellent – Clara was great on our last visit! Will always return when I’m nearby.” — Johnna B.

1. The Academy Kitchen

You can view the menu on The Academy Kitchen website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (22 reviews)

Address: 33 Academy Street

Top review: “This place is a winner hands down. I have to come back because I want to try so much more than what I could order in one sitting. From the decor to the setup to the wine selection and balance in every dish, it’s clear that the entire concept was carefully thought out and delicately crafted from the starts. Parking is simple and convenient with street parking right outside and a parking lot across the street. It wouldn’t be a problem even on a busy Friday night. When you walk in, you’re immediately greeted by the first of the food hall stations. But keep going back and to the right (there is plenty of signage) and you’ll find the host stand for the restaurant. It’s separated from the food hall from the bar, but in an open air concept, which brings a lot of energy into the space that you wouldn’t normally get with a restaurant. The decor is so unique and IG worthy, especially in the bathroom. Seriously though, go in. It’s awesome. We ordered wine, drinks, a salad, and two entrees. Honestly, everything was to die for. I expressed an allergen at the beginning and every single thing we ordered from that point was double checked for the allergen – even dishes that weren’t mine because she knew we planned on sharing and stealing bites. I was most surprised by the warm shrimp salad. Even with a citrus base and picked peppercorns (which I’d never had before but we’re SO good), I would categorize it as savory. It was a real culinary delight. Not to mention that the shrimp was perfectly cooked. I’d rate it a 4.5 out of 5. The only thing stopping me from giving a full 5 stars would be the service. It was very good, just not perfect, which is to be expected with a new restaurant that opened just a few weeks ago. I plan on returning in the next few months, and I’m sure I’m going to be able to edit this last paragraph out after my next visit.” — Amanda P.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.