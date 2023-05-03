NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a place to get some great food in the Hudson Valley, you have quite a few options. These are the best restaurants around New Paltz, according to Yelp.

10. Zaytune Mediterranean Café

You can view the menu on the Zaytune Mediterranean Café website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (47 reviews)

Address: 53 Main Street

Top review: “Yum! Lentil soup and the best, fresh, soft, tasty pita. Great on a chilly day or any day!” — Ellen H.

9. RŪNA

You can view the menu on the RŪNA website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (26 reviews)

Address: 10 Plattekill Avenue

Top review: “Phenomenal food and excellent service. This is the best kept secret in New Paltz! Def will come back, loved this place.” — Scott G.

8. Schatzi’s Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz

You can find the menu on the Schatzi’s Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz.

Rated 4 out of 5 (201 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 36 Main Street

Top review: “Great place to go for a few drinks and some good food. Good pub with indoor and outdoor seating options” — Eryn M.

7. Garvan’s

You can view the menu on the Garvan’s website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (281 reviews)

Price: $$$

Address: 215 Huguenot Street

Top review: “Garvan’s is the best restaurant in New Paltz. Delicious traditional Irish food, super friendly staff, and the wonderful atmosphere of a historic wooden/stone building makes your meal a memorable one. Garvan’s the man and often greets you himself at the door.” — Jeremy B.

6. Pho Tibet

You can view the menu on the Pho Tibet website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (107 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 58 Main Street

Top review: “I love the beef pho it’s just enough meat and a delicious broth the summer rolls are to die for. The chicken pho is also amazing and the vermicelli is amazing I go there alll the time it is amazing I would totally recommend this! It’s also fun to go there after a hike or climb in the gunks it’s perfect comfort food!” — TD M.

5. Lola’s Café

You can view the menu on the Lola’s Café website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (169 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 49 Main Street

Top review: “Great place for takeout! They do have indoor and outdoor seating available. Location is a bit difficult to access based on parking especially on a busy day in New Paltz but definitely worth it! Great salads, wraps and have lots of specials.” — Eryn M.

4. Huckleberry

You can view the menu on the Huckleberry website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (370 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 21 Church Street

Top review: “Wandered in because it smelled so good! The décor was so cute and the food was amazing! Great find!” — Angel S.

3. Main Street Bistro

You can view the menu on the Main Street Bistro website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (513 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 59 Main Street

Top review: “More creative egg breakfast choices than I have ever seen. Service was fast, friendly, & thoughtful. Ingredients were fresh & portions were large. Looking forward to returning again & would absolutely recommend. Street parking available.” — Stephanie K.

2. The Lemon Squeeze

You can view the menu on The Lemon Squeeze website.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (22 reviews)

Address: 107 Main Street

Top review: “Gorgeous outdoor space and restaurant with excellent service. We had the beet salad, king salmon and day boat scallops. Creative drinks that aren’t watered down. We loved the smoking jacket made with Mezcal. Large portions and reasonable prices. The only downside was the food took a full hour to prepare although worth the wait in the end. I definitely recommend and plan on returning.” — T D.

1. Main Course Marketplace

You can view the menu on the Main Course Marketplace website.

Rated 4 out of 5 (256 reviews)

Price: $$

Address: 175 Main Street

Top review: “Amazing food! Just had a pulled pork sandwich today. Best I’ve had! Also had a delicious green juice.” — Veronica R.

Methodology

Yelp’s ratings are based on the individual rating for each restaurant, as well as the number of reviews. The “best restaurant” ratings are the top recommended restaurants on Yelp, rather than the highest rated.